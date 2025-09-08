Join Gulliver’s World’s Family Fun Run and raise funds for St Rocco’s Hospice

Hundreds of fun runners will dust off their running shoes and gather at Gulliver’s World later this month to raise funds for St Rocco’s Hospice.

On Sunday, September 21, entry to the Warrington theme park will be just £12.50 for those taking part in Gulliver’s World Family Fun Run – after which the runners will be able to enjoy all the fantastic rides and attractions on offer.

Gulliver’s World will donate £2.50 from each runner’s entry fee directly to St Rocco’s. What’s more, the entry price on the day for non-fun runners will be at a reduced rate, starting at £17 per person.

St Rocco’s Hospice in Bewsey, Warrington provides specialist end-of-life care, supporting people in the Warrington community from the moment they are diagnosed with an illness that is no longer curable. The care is offered free of charge to everyone, with the hospice needing £5 million a year to provide its services, with 75% raised through voluntary donations, fundraising and legacies from wills.

A previous Fun Run at Gulliver's World

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We have developed a strong bond with St Rocco’s in recent years, and our team is always eager to support the incredible work the hospice does for the community. Without the support of that community, St Rocco’s could not survive.

“Our fun runs are always fabulous, colourful events and the buzz around the resort is superb, with lots of runners taking part in our fancy dress competition. Whether you are a regular fun runner, or new to it, or perhaps haven’t done one in a while, book your place early and ensure you have a space at the starting line.”

Registration for the fun run is at 9.00am on Sunday, September 21, with the warm-up starting at 9.30am and the race getting under way (in two ‘waves’) from 9.45am to 9.55am. Participants will receive their Family Fun Run medal at the finishing line.

The rides, shows and attractions at Gulliver’s World – there are more than 50 to enjoy! – open at 10.30am.

New for this year is the magical Land of Oz themed area, featuring the Upside Down House, which defies gravity by turning everything on its head! And there are two new rides – The Winged Monkeys Wicked-inspired adventure, and the Munchkin Motors, where families can drive through the Land of Oz whilst looking out for much-loved characters.

There are the usual popular rides and attractions to enjoy, including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and the Antelope Wooden Coaster, not to mention all the amazing animatronic dinosaurs.

There’s also the Gulliver’s Gears car-themed area, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and Overdrive – a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

You also have the option of turning your trip to Gulliver’s World for the fun run into a weekend treat for all the family by booking in for an overnight stay. You could enjoy the theme park on the Saturday, stay overnight, tackle the fun run on Sunday morning, and then have more time to experience the park’s rides after the run.

Gulliver’s World has a variety of family accommodation options to choose from, including the onsite hotel, which houses Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

For more information and to book your tickets for the fun run, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk

To find out more about the work of St Rocco’s Hospice, visit: www.stroccos.org.uk