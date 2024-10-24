Jollyes gives Liverpool sneak peek of festive plans for North West stores
Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes now has eight stores in and around Merseyside and Cheshire and plans to give new customers a sneak peek at what’s in store this coming Tuesday 29 October.
From 9.00am to 4.00pm, the Jollyes team will be on Church Street outside Primark showing off some of the Christmas ranges that will be available it all its stores across the North West.
Not only will pet parents (and their pets!) have the chance to look at what’s planned in their local Jollyes and meet Jolly the mascot, they can sign up for Jollyes’ pet club, have their Instagram picture taken with their pets in a Jollyes sleigh and pick up treats for their four-legged friend.
Jollyes is one of the UK’s fastest-growing retailers and has been rapidly growing right across the country, including here in the north west, as it brings its unique combination of value and pet expertise to new locations.
It’s recently opened stores in Widnes, Southport, Chester and Warrington, alongside existing locations in Ellesmere Port, Flint, Runcorn and St Helens and now has over 100 locations across the UK and expects the pace of stores openings to continue to accelerate in 2025.