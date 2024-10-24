Jollyes gives Liverpool sneak peek of festive plans for North West stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pet retailer will be showing off Christmas ranges in central Liverpool on Tuesday 29 October

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes now has eight stores in and around Merseyside and Cheshire and plans to give new customers a sneak peek at what’s in store this coming Tuesday 29 October.

From 9.00am to 4.00pm, the Jollyes team will be on Church Street outside Primark showing off some of the Christmas ranges that will be available it all its stores across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will pet parents (and their pets!) have the chance to look at what’s planned in their local Jollyes and meet Jolly the mascot, they can sign up for Jollyes’ pet club, have their Instagram picture taken with their pets in a Jollyes sleigh and pick up treats for their four-legged friend.

Celebrate Christmas with your four-legged friend

Jollyes is one of the UK’s fastest-growing retailers and has been rapidly growing right across the country, including here in the north west, as it brings its unique combination of value and pet expertise to new locations.

It’s recently opened stores in Widnes, Southport, Chester and Warrington, alongside existing locations in Ellesmere Port, Flint, Runcorn and St Helens and now has over 100 locations across the UK and expects the pace of stores openings to continue to accelerate in 2025.