Kevin Clifton Leads Liverpool Theatre School’s Graduation Celebrations

Liverpool Theatre School students were treated to a special surprise during their graduation ceremony with a guest appearance from television and stage star Kevin Clifton. The professional dancer, best known for Strictly Come Dancing and his acclaimed performances in Rock of Ages and Burn the Floor, presented graduates with their Diploma certificates during the prestigious event, which took place at the Liverpool Empire.

Graduating students were inspired by a keynote address from the television personality, who gave the next generation of dance and musical theatre stars some valuable advice on preparing for their careers as professional performers. He also handed out outstanding achievement awards to those who have shown an exceptional level of hard work and determination.

Kevin, who lives in Merseyside with his partner Stacey Dooley and their two-year-old daughter Minnie, congratulated the graduates on their success. He said: “Supporting young performers at the start of their journey is something I feel very passionate about, and I’m honoured to be part of the graduation celebrations at Liverpool Theatre School. It’s a pleasure to share such a special day with these talented graduates and their families – huge congratulations to them all!”

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kevin Clifton to our graduation ceremony. His journey from ballroom champion to West End star is a real inspiration, and we know his presence will leave a lasting impression on our students as they get ready to embark on their professional careers.

Liverpool Theatre School Graduates (L-R) Chloe Cooper, Lauren Andrews, Waikiki Inchboard, Sydney Martingell and Hannah Whiting Celebrate their Graduation with Kevin Clifton

“This is a milestone moment for our wonderful graduates as we come together to recognise their fantastic achievements. I’m so proud of how much they have grown as performers since joining Liverpool Theatre School, and I wish them all the luck in the world as they go off to work at a professional level.”

Liverpool Theatre School, which has been nurturing young talent for over 85 years, has helped shape the careers of many of the region’s professional dancers, performers and musical theatre stars. Former students have gone on to appear in shows such as Mamma Mia!, SIX, Frozen, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

The centre of excellence, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE and musical theatre star Anita Dobson, provides talented young people with the skills they need to perform professionally. As part of a commitment to making high level musical theatre and dance training more accessible to working class performers, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries every year.

In addition to full-time professional training, Liverpool Theatre School also provides coaching for younger performers at its junior academy, which is open to anyone from the age of four to 16. Established in 1939, Liverpool Theatre School is the city’s longest running performing arts school.

Liverpool Theatre School is located at 35 Sefton Street, near the city’s Creative Quarter. For further information, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.