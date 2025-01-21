Kirkby care home marks the Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Kirkby House Care Home, in Kirkby, Knowsley, Merseyside, has been marking the Big Garden Birdwatch taking place from January 24 to 26, 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Garden Birdwatch encourages nature lovers to help build a picture of how garden birds are faring by spending an hour or more watching birds in their nearby area and recording the birds that land and submitting their findings to the RSPB.

There are a number of therapeutic and wellbeing benefits for both residents’ minds and bodies, who take part in bird watching activities. This is a fantastic way to engage with nature, keeps the mind stimulated and expands knowledge, encourages residents to be active, and have some fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Betty Mason expressed an interest in wanting to watch the birds in the home’s garden area from her bedroom window. Wellbeing Coordinator, Kayleigh provided Betty with some binoculars to get a closer look at the birds from her bedroom window, which Betty was delighted with.

Resident Betty Mason with Wellbeing Coordinator Kayleigh bird watching at HC-One’s Kirkby House Care Home

Kayleigh and Betty put some bird food out in the garden area to attract more birds to the garden. Betty patiently waited for the birds to start arriving in the home’s garden area and enjoyed seeing the beautiful sights, wildlife and plants whilst waiting.

Eventually the birds started visiting the home’s garden area, and Betty enjoyed watching all the different birds coming in to visit Kirkby House’s garden area, including starlings, robins, chaffinches, goldfinches and blackbirds, and even saw other wildlife creatures including a squirrel.

Kayleigh, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Kirkby House Care Home, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Betty thoroughly enjoyed bird watching and expanding her knowledge on all of the different species of birds out there.

“Wildlife watching brings an immense sense of pleasure and wellbeing to our residents and they become really immersed in the experience. It was a joy to be able to accommodate and aid Betty with to make her wish come true.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes