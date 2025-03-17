Kitchen Makeovers welcomes a flurry of fresh faces to its franchise network

Home improvements franchise, Kitchen Makeovers, has started 2025 with a bang, welcoming four new franchises to its growing network.

The quartet of new starters have opened up operations in Colchester, High Wycombe, Southampton and Liverpool South, solidifying Kitchen Makeovers’ position as an industry leader in convenient and cost-effective kitchen renovations for the entire nation.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome four new franchises into the Kitchen Makeovers network,” said Co-founder of Kitchen Makeovers, Will Frankling.

“2025 has got off to a fantastic start for the franchise, with strong growth and exciting opportunities across our network – but we’re not stopping here. We’re committed to pushing forward, supporting our franchisees and building on this momentum. With such a passionate and driven team, I can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for us all!”

Simone and Richard Fisher - franchisees for Kitchen Makeovers Colchester

New franchisees, Simone and Richard Fisher were ready for a new adventure. After long careers – Simone working in a specialist school and Richard as a kitchen fitter – the couple felt it was the right time for a change. In January, they took the leap into business ownership, launching Kitchen Makeovers Colchester.

This new venture not only marked their first experience as business owners but also as colleagues. With no prior experience in running a business, franchising was the obvious choice, providing them with the support and structure they needed to make their dream a reality.

“The support from head office has been truly invaluable, giving us so much confidence as we build our business. We’ve been amazed at how well we work together – me handling the kitchen fittings while Simone manages the admin and appointments has created the perfect balance. This has already been the best decision we’ve ever made, not just for our business but for our family life too,” said Richard.

Founded in 2018, Kitchen Makeovers prides itself on cost-effective products and excellent customer service, reflected in its average score of 4.9/5.0 from over 1,000 reviews on Trustist. To ensure they were fully prepared for the new role and to maintain the high standard of service, each new franchisee underwent five days of comprehensive training at the Harpenden Head Office, covering operations, finances, marketing and the product range.

Simone and Richard were the first franchisees to participate in this new onboarding training programme: “The training week was such a great learning experience! I got to dive into the side of kitchen fitting, which was previously unknown territory for me, while Richard gained a real insight into what goes on behind-the-scenes.

"We also got to know the team, which makes it so much easier to pick up the phone and speak to the right people. The best part was exploring all the products and operations – everyone was so welcoming, and no question was ever too small,” added Simone.

“It’s been great to see our new franchisees get stuck into training and really embrace what Kitchen Makeovers is all about. We make sure they’ve got everything they need to hit the ground running – from hands-on experience to business know-how – and it’s always exciting to see their confidence grow. I can’t wait to see the amazing transformations they’ll bring to the homes in their local areas,” added Will.

With three new franchisees about to embark on their own franchise training week – Ryan McCartney (Kitchen Makeovers High Wycombe), Ben Coltman (Kitchen Makeovers Southampton) and Daniel Ward (Kitchen Makeovers Liverpool South) – the brand is establishing its position as a premier home renovation franchise opportunity in the UK.

As the network keeps growing, so does the brand’s mission to bring hassle-free, budget-friendly kitchen transformations to homes across the UK. With big plans ahead, the future is looking bright for the Kitchen Makeovers network!

For more information about Kitchen Makeovers, please visit the website.