Last chance to make a difference with your food shop this week

Placing a weekly grocery order online has become the norm for many, saving precious time, and relieving the pressure of remembering your bags and a pound for the trolley! But you may not realise that you can make a difference by raising a free donation to your favourite charity or cause with every purchase.

Thousands of people are making their grocery shop mean more with easyfundraising, the UK’s leading cashback giving platform without it costing them an extra penny.

And even better, until tomorrow on 26th September you could be in with the chance to win back the cost of your weekly grocery shop courtesy of easyfundraisingin partnership with Waitrose.

To enter, all you have to do is register as a supporter on easyfundraising, then once logged in, click out to any of the leading grocery retailers on their grocery hub. Place an order before 26th September and as well as making your shop mean more, you will also go into the draw.

The good causes or charities you could support include PTAs, sports groups, or animal charities

One lucky winner will be chosen within a week of the competition end date and win back the cost of their qualifying grocery shop up to the value of £200!

The donations and deals you could get from top grocery retailers include:

· Waitrose are giving up to a £4 donation and their new back to school offers help to ‘stock up on fridge fillers’ as kids head back into classrooms.

· Sainsburysare giving up to a £7.50 donation, with a selection of deals to help you get set for autumn this September!

· Morrisonsare giving up to a £3.50 donation, and you can book a home delivery slot from £2 per shop.

· Tescoare giving up to a £3.00 donation, offering a range of brain-boosting treats during the back-to-school season.

· M&S are giving up to a 5% donation alongside their new Gastropub menu for just £6 a person.

Simply by doing your grocery shopping through easyfundraising, you can collect a free donation to a charity or cause of your choice that vitally needs your help.

The good causes or charities you could support include PTA groups, sports groups, or an animal charity close to your heart, in your local community or throughout the UK.

The retailer that you’re buying from donates a percentage of your spend to the cause or charity you support, at no additional cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Even if you don’t do a lot of online shopping, if you do your weekly grocery shop online it could provide a steady income for a charity or cause close to your heart.We are extremely excited to be partnering with Waitrose for this initiative and offer one lucky winner the cost of their food shop back, while supporting good causes.

“Our aim for this campaign is to raise awareness for local charities and good causes who make such a positive impact in their communities. At the same time, recent years have hit households hard and this prize can make a big difference to one lucky winner.”

More than 190,000 charities and causes are benefitting from donations raised through easyfundraising, with over two-million people doing their online shopping through the platform.

easyfundraising launched in 2007 and has so far paid out more than £50 million to good causes and charities. It partners with more than 8,000 retailers – including all the leading grocery stores.

So give it a try! Enter their grocery competition or find out more about the retailers that you can shop with while raising donations for your chosen charity or cause, here.