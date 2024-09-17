Like a bat out of (St) Helens – local vets help nurse bats back to good health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wet weather and a lack of insects has seen White Cross Vets in St Helens inundated with poorly bats that have become malnourished, as well as young pups that have been found on the ground.

Registered veterinary nurse, Anna Mercer, from White Cross Vets in Eccleston explained: “The wet weather has unfortunately coincided with young bats trying to navigate their first flights and we have had a large number brought into us by concerned members of the general public. We also treat bats that have been attacked by cats.”

Anna used to volunteer for the Bat Conservation Trust as a bat rehabilitator. She added: “Now I help with all the bats that come into the surgery. With rescue centres being extremely busy at this time of year and hand rearing bat pups being so time consuming, I want to do my bit for this wonderful species.

“One bat pup I helped was found in the bathroom of a care home in Liverpool, but my attempt to reunite it with its mum failed as I couldn’t find the roost during a dusk survey. Bats are very sensitive to disturbance and unfortunately, they can abandon their young if the roost is disturbed.

“At the moment I am hand rearing three bat pups that were brought into White Cross Vets after being found grounded. They came into the surgery at around a week old and took milk feeds every two to three hours through the night for the first few weeks, which was obviously a huge commitment!

“They have been slowly weaned onto meal worms and have been spending time in a small flexarium, which is like a netted flight cage. It was great to see them starting small flights in-between feeds and it’s amazing to see them doing their little bat press-ups as they stretch their wings ready for flight!

“They will be going to Stapeley Grange RSPCA wildlife hospital soon to use the flight cage to build up their muscles for sustained flight and to learn how to catch their own food via echolocation before being released back into the wild. It has been a privilege to be involved in their care and I’m excited that they will soon be released into the wild!”

In addition to the bats Anna is currently caring for, she has also helped several adult bats that have already been assessed and released back into the wild. Anna added: “They went to Billinge Bat Rescue, who help test fly and release them into the wild if they are ready. It’s really important that adult bats are returned to the place they were found, as they have known roots and feeding areas, so we all work try to work together to make sure this is possible.”

British bats are protected in the UK by law and there are 18 different species in the country - 17 of which are actively breeding – but the bat population is in decline. The nocturnal species catch prey using echolocations and they roost in both old and new properties, as well as trees and caves. Hibernating in the winter, the females give birth to their pups in the summer months gathering together in maternity roosts to give birth to one pup, or rarely twins.

Anyone that finds a bat can visit https://www.bats.org.uk/advice/help-ive-found-a-bat for help and guidance.