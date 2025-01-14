Liverpool-based AMION Consulting celebrates 24 years on Homes England Framework Panel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool business, AMION Consulting has been appointed to the new £15 million Homes England Strategic Research, Economics and Evaluation Framework 2024-2028 to provide economic, evaluation and research services. The new Homes England framework partners have been announced as the government aims to construct 1.5 million new homes by the end of this Parliament.

Membership of the framework, which can be used by a wide range of public sector organisations, is seen as the hallmark of quality within the economic development sector. AMION Consulting, which specialises in economic development and regeneration, maintains its unique position as the only firm to have been a member of the framework since it started in 2000.

Under past frameworks, AMION has helped to produce several industry-standard economics policy guides such as the pioneering Additionality Guide, now used across the globe to assess the real, additional impact of public interventions. More recently, AMION prepared the business case for the £300 million strategic brownfield development scheme, Hind Street Urban Village which aims to bring 1,500 new homes to Birkenhead. The business case successfully secured £25 million of grant funding from Homes England to make the scheme viable.

Simon Dancer, Director, said: “Our position with Homes England has ensured we’ve continued to be a go-to, trusted partner for authorities and organisations for over two decades.

Amion Director Simon Dancer

For almost 25 years, we have supported Homes England with a variety of projects including placemaking research, project business cases, secondments and endowment policy. With the government looking to accelerate house building across England, we are perfectly positioned to support local partners with their growth ambitions.”

AMION is currently supporting other major economic development and regeneration projects across the UK including the £3.9 billion Ebbsfleet Garden City in Kent, the £1.9 billion Smithfield development in Birmingham and the £0.5 billion Central Docks scheme in Liverpool.