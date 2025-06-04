Liverpool cancer scientist urges Merseyside to join Race For Life

A LIVERPOOL scientist is urging people to support life-saving research and join Race for Life after losing her mum to cancer.

Dr Lucy Oldfield, a researcher at the University of Liverpool followed a career in cancer research after her mum, Jude, died from ovarian cancer in 2013, shortly after retiring.

Based in the department of Molecular and Clinical Cancer Medicine, Dr Oldfield works closely with the UK-Early Detection Initiative for pancreatic cancer, a study funded by Cancer Research UK. Her work there explores the link between diabetes and pancreatic cancer aimed at increasing early detection and improving survival rates.

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England.

This summer, Dr Oldfield is encouraging people to sign up to one of the three upcoming Cancer Research UK Race for Life events happening across Merseyside to help scientists like her find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events taking place at Aintree Racecourse on June 8, Haydock Racecourse on June 29 and Sefton Park on July 26 and 27.

Dr Oldfield said: "My academic training was in chemistry and then towards the end of my PHD I lost my mum to ovarian cancer, and I became very aware of cancer research, and wondered whether I might be able to contribute to that field. I found a post-doctoral role in a research group at Liverpool and over the years I have become more and more aware of the importance of early detection. For me early detection is everything. In pancreatic cancer specifically we know that if the cancer is detected earlier, and people are diagnosed and treated sooner, they have improved survival.

“In some cancers there are screening programmes available to pick up cancer earlier. Unfortunately, in pancreatic cancer there aren’t any and we’re urgently looking for ways to screen these patients. One of the things that we know is that people with pancreatic cancer often develop diabetics prior to their cancer diagnosis. So, my work looks for molecules in the blood that might indicate that someone has diabetes caused by pancreatic cancer and by doing that hopefully we can refer those people for specific screening to pick up cancer earlier.

“Without vital funding from organisations like Cancer Research UK, the work that I do wouldn’t be possible. It’s essential that we undertake this work so that we can improve the outcomes for people that are diagnosed with cancer. And Race for Life is a fantastic event that brings together people with a shared experience to engage with each other and take part in a fun event. But at the same time, it’s raising those vital funds that we need to push our research and get the answers we need to improve the lives of people that are impacted by cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide.

Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Merseyside, Jemma Humphreys said: “We are grateful to Dr Oldfield and all the team in Liverpool for their support. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Merseyside to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, Andy Curran, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org