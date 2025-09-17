Liverpool charity recognised at prestigious awards ceremony

A social care and healthcare charity supporting people across Liverpool and Merseyside has received a prestigious award.

Alternative Futures Group is the first ever charity to be recognised at the Operational Excellence Awards UK for transforming how it delivers support to enable people to live independent lives.

Its chief operating officer (COO), Kirsty Murphy was awarded COO of the year 2025.

The charity supports around 1,000 people with mental health issues, autism and learning disabilities across the Northwest and has substantial offices and operations in and around Liverpool.

Kirsty Murphy with her Operational Excellence Award

The Operational Excellence Awards UK celebrate organisations and individuals that are setting new standards in operational excellence. They recognise leaders in process improvement, technology adoption, and enhanced customer experience.

Kirsty Murphy, chief operating officer of AFG was voted by an expert judging panel to be Chief Operating Officer of the Year 2025.

This year AFG has brought 'innovative' workforce solutions to social care and championed assistive technology for the people they support. It also has committed to paying the Real Living Wage to support workers and been certified as a Great Place to Work.

On receiving the award, Kirsty said: “I would like to recognise my colleagues at AFG who have helped lead us through an operational transformation, enabling the people we support to gain independence. AFG is an amazing organisation to be part of.”

Ian Pritchard, chief executive of AFG said: "Kirsty’s leadership is defined by clarity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to both our colleagues and the people we support.

"She has an exceptional ability to unite teams around a common purpose, make tough decisions with integrity, and deliver lasting, positive change.

"The transformation we've seen in workforce stability, staff engagement and financial sustainability is a direct result of her strategic vision and tireless dedication."