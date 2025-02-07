Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool Bike Ride returns

North West Cancer Research rescues much-loved event for 2025, with support from national retailer

The Liverpool Chester Liverpool (LCL) Bike Ride is set to make its much-anticipated return, as North West Cancer Research takes over the historic event.

Taking place on Sunday 6 July 2025, the ride features five routes from five miles to 100 miles and is open to all ages and abilities, offering participants the opportunity to choose how far they cycle.

The ride, which was a staple in the region’s event calendar for more than three decades, was cancelled in 2024 after its operator went into administration.

But now, the event is coming back next summer thanks to North West Cancer Research, giving supporters the chance to once again sign up and raise funds for charity.

Over the last 30 years, LCL has raised more than £750,000 for charities across the region.

However, the event’s cancellation had a major impact on local charities. North West Cancer Research were significantly affected as they had invested funds to become the headline charity partner for 2024 and have now taken over the event in a bid to make-up lost income and raise vital funds for life-saving research in the region.

As part of the Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool Bike Ride’s return, national retailer Home Bargains is set to be headline sponsor, pledging their support to the event.

Matt Morris, Head of Charity at Liverpool-headquartered Home Bargains, said: “As a retailer with strong roots in Merseyside and the wider North West, it made complete sense to us to back such an iconic event and help make its return possible.

“The work that North West Cancer Research does to fight the disease in our region and help to lower rates is incredible, so we’re delighted to be part of their latest project to champion the health of local people.”

As a regional charity, North West Cancer Research is dedicated to funding research that will tackle the cause, improve the care and, ultimately, find the cures for cancer.

Alastair Richards, CEO at North West Cancer Research, said: “The Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride was extremely popular among all abilities of cyclists, so it was a real loss for the region when it was cancelled.

“As a charity which relies heavily on our supporters’ donations, it was an easy decision to step in and bring this event back as a way of raising much-needed funds.

“We’re already seeing huge interest in the ride and we’re looking forward to welcoming back those who have taken part every year, as well as those who are signing up for the very first time.

“If we are to achieve our goal of creating a cancer-free future, we need to be able to continue to fund innovative research and education in our region – and the LCL ride will make a big impact in helping us do just this.”

To find out more about the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride or to register visit: www.liverpoolchesterliverpool.com