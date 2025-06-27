Liverpool churchgoers raise record amount for global appeal

From an open garden to a walk for justice, Liverpool fundraisers at Woolton St Peter Church have been finding creative ways to take part in the Christian Aid Week 2025 appeal.

Their hard work has resulted in a record amount raised, to help the work of Christian Aid’s local partners in countries around the world.

Christian Aid rep Sarah Beresford said: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland come together to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

“We held a variety of activities and events, including a Christian Aid service, a quiz, a stall at our local farmers' market, a church lunch club, Walk for Justice, which children from St Peter’s Church and Bishop Martin Primary School took part in, a coffee morning at Reynolds Court, an opportunity to donate at our Open Garden and the St Peter’s Ladies’ Spring Dinner.

“We have raised £3,883.58which is the most we have ever raised!”

Money collected during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal highlighted work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.