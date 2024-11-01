Liverpool Date for Irish Star Eleanor McEvoy

Fresh from her sold-out tours in Ireland, Australia and Germany, the celebrated Irish singer-songwriter Eleanor McEvoy will play a date at the Philharmonic Music Room in Liverpool on 1st December as part of her extensive 21-date UK tour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McEvoy, the composer and producer of the iconic song ‘A Woman’s Heart’- the title track of the biggest-selling Irish album in Irish history, which recent feature in the hit TV series Derry Girls, further cementing its status as a beloved anthem - will delight audiences with a captivating, 30-year career-spanning set, including songs from her recent releases ‘South Anne Street’ and ‘Scarlet Angels’.

McEvoy’s blend of folk, rock, and jazz has won her fans worldwide during career, with her performances renowned for their intimacy, emotional depth and evocative lyrics. Delivered with McEvoy’s intoxicatingly warm, soulful voice, she never fails to bring a fresh yet familiar experience to each venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A must-see for music lovers across the UK, McEvoy will bring the richness of her artistry to these intimate venues, where her poignant storytelling and masterful musicianship can truly shine.

Irish star Eleanor McEvoy.

Whether revisiting the heart-wrenching melodies of A Woman’s Heart or introducing her latest material, this tour will be a testament to McEvoy’s enduring talent and connection with audiences.

When not touring, McEvoy plays an active role in cultural life in Ireland. In May 2017 she was elected as Chairman of IMRO the Irish Music Rights Organisation and, more recently, was appointed by the Irish Minister of Arts taskforce for the recovery of the Irish music industry post-Covid.

Tickets to see Eleanor McEvoy at the Philharmonic Music Room in Liverpool on 1st December are available from the venue and via www.eleanormcevoy.com