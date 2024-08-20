Liverpool golfers invited to new Parkinson’s summer golf festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golfers from across the North West are being invited to join a community golf tournament on Wednesday 4 September which is being held at Bowring Park and Golf Course in Liverpool. Hosted by the local Northern Lights Golf Society, with support from Parkinson’s UK, the inaugural golf festival is designed to give people an opportunity to play golf in a fun and social way.

The event starts at 10am and will feature a wide range of activities, including disc golf, foot golf, driving and chipping challenges and a closest to the pin competition.

From 11.30am, up to 20 participants will be joined by former Premier League Referee and Parkinson’s UK supporter, Phil Dowd, for a 9-hole tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021. The golf festival will close in the afternoon with a buffet reception, presentation and speeches.

Northern Lights Golf Society is hosting their first summer golf festival in Liverpool

All ages and abilities are welcome to participate in the tournament; there is even a small number of golf kits available to borrow. Places for the event are limited so participants should register their interest on the Northern Lights website.

Participants will need to arrive at the venue before 10am to complete their registration and the address is Bowring Park and Golf Course, Roby Road, Huyton, Liverpool, L36 4HD.

Ray Weaver, who has Parkinson’s and helps to deliver the new Parkinson’s community golf sessions, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is shaping up to be a fantastic day. Golf is a great form of exercise for combatting Parkinson’s. Our society has been providing free access to golf with our partners at Bowring Park and Golf Course for over a year and we are always looking for new members.

“This event is a perfect opportunity to find out what golf can do for you, or for your partners and carers.”

Phil Dowd, retired Premier League referee and Parkinson’s UK supporter, said:

"I've always been a keen golfer, but since my diagnosis, it's been great for me physically, mentally and socially. Events like this are really important to not only raise awareness of Parkinson's, but also to encourage people to find out how staying active can help manage symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm really looking forward to meeting others, and hope that they enjoy the benefits as much as I do."

For more information about the Northern Lights summer golf festival, or to register your interest, visit the Northern Lights website: www.nlpd2019.com

For more information about Bowring Park and Golf Course, visit www.bowringpark.co.uk