Liverpool manufacturers help Made Smarter hit milestone 400th technology project

Pioneering manufacturers in Liverpool have helped Made Smarter reach a major milestone — funding its 400th technology adoption project.

The landmark was achieved after five companies in the city region secured support from the government-backed, industry-led programme to invest in digital tools and systems. They include:

H Miller Bros (Liverpool) – Hardwood kitchens;

Doorstore (Wirral) Limited (Birkenhead) – UPVC, composite, and wooden doors;

Surepac Limited (Liverpool) – Cardboard packaging solutions;

D Squared Product Development Ltd (Liverpool) – Design, engineering, and manufacturing consultancy;

Ashe Morris Ltd (trading as AM Technology) (Runcorn) – Continuous flow reactors for chemical and pharmaceutical production.

Over the last seven years, manufacturers in Liverpool City Region have accessed £1.4 million in matched funding from Made Smarter. This has unlocked £4.5 million of investment in 68 technology projects, ranging from sensors and robotics to 3D printing and artificial intelligence.

Daniel Isler, D Squared Product Development

These investments are forecast to generate over 410 new jobs and upskill almost 425 existing roles, while delivering a £54.7 million boost to the regional economy over the next three years.

Commenting on the milestone, Donna Edwards, Programme Director of Made Smarter, said: “Reaching our 400th funded technology project is a proud milestone for Made Smarter and a powerful demonstration of what manufacturers in the North West can achieve with the right support.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve seen hundreds of SMEs take confident steps towards digitalisation, boosting productivity, creating jobs, and laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

“What excites me most is that this is just the beginning. With every new project, we’re building a stronger, smarter manufacturing base — better equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow and lead the way in innovation, resilience, and sustainability.”

Donna Edwards, Made Smarter

H. Miller Bros secured a Made Smarter grant of £19,000 towards a project to invest £39,000 into a Dynamics CDS 1530 nesting CNC router and Cabinet Visions parametric CadCam.

Howard Miller, Director, said: “Taking part in Made Smarter introduced us to a raft of ideas that completely transformed our business. We’ve adopted LEAN principles, upgraded software, introduced new admin and sales systems, invested in up to date machinery and streamlined our products. We’ve at least halved the time it takes to complete each project. We’ve still got the same staff, but everyone is significantly more productive.

“The value from Made Smarter was in the detailed, bespoke advice for our business and in giving us the confidence to make big investments.”

D Squared Product Development secured a grant towards a project to invest in a Formlabs Form 4 3D printer and xTool P2S laser cutter.

LtoR Hugh Miller and Howard Miller

Daniel Isler, Technical Director, said: "Working with Made Smarter has allowed D Squared to deploy new technologies and upgrade existing ones, much sooner than would otherwise have been possible. The implementation of cloud-based collaboration tools, IoT-enabled process tracking, and integrated fire safety features will further improve productivity by allowing us to leave machines such as our 3D printers and laser cutter running unattended. This will most importantly enable us to protect and create skilled employment in the LCR while ensuring we remain competitive with rivals both nationally and internationally. ”

Since 2018, manufacturers across the North West have secured £7.4 million in matched funding through the Made Smarter programme, catalysing £26 million of investment in technologies. These investments are expected to create over 1,850 new jobs, upskill 3,300 existing roles, and deliver a £276 million boost to the regional economy within the next three years.

As well as grant funding, Made Smarter offers SME manufacturers a range of support, including digital transformation workshops, impartial technology advice, leadership and skills training, and a digital internship programme.