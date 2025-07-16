Liverpool ONE’s Chavasse Park named among UK’s top green spaces for 13th year running

The retail and entertainment destination’s much-loved Chavasse Park recognised among one of the country’s best

Liverpool ONE’s Chavasse Park has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s best green spaces. For the 13th consecutive year, the retail and entertainment destination has secured the prestigious Green Flag Award. Liverpool ONE has also maintained Green Heritage Site status for 2 years in a row, which is the maximum recognition within the Green Flag programme and highlights its commitment to exceptional park management and enhanced visitor experience keeping heritage and green spaces at heart.

The Green Heritage Site Accreditation – backed by Historic England and run by Keep Britain Tidy – recognises not only Chavasse Park’s pristine upkeep, but its commitment to keeping heritage elements at the forefront, not “boxed off or hidden” behind barriers or plaques.

The accolade makes Liverpool ONE the only retail and entertainment destination in the country to achieve both Green Flag and Green Heritage Site status – a double win for Liverpool's city centre.

Across Liverpool only another location has been recognised as part of the Green Flag programme, with Sefton Park retaining its Green Flag status.

Judges praised Liverpool ONE for its “innovative and inclusive” approach to heritage and green space, highlighting several standout features:

Nature and Heritage Trails that guide visitors through the site’s park and rich maritime history with free to enjoy self-guided tours for the whole family

that guide visitors through the site’s park and rich maritime history with free to enjoy self-guided tours for the whole family Meticulously maintained gardens and trees , putting the spotlight on the biodiversity present at the park and offering a relaxing space at the heart of the city

, putting the spotlight on the biodiversity present at the park and offering a relaxing space at the heart of the city Striking water features , to highlight the rich maritime heritage, especially with the Liver Pools near the Liverpool sign

, to highlight the rich maritime heritage, especially with the Liver Pools near the Liverpool sign Preservation of the Old Dock, thanks to the collaboration with National Museums Liverpool to bring a living historic landmark to life

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “We're honoured to have received the Green Flag Award for the 13th consecutive year and be recognised with the Green Heritage Site accreditation for a second year running. These recognitions mean the world to us – it's not just about having beautiful green spaces, but about creating somewhere that genuinely enriches people's lives and allows everyone to enjoy our green spaces.

“The fact that we're the only retail and entertainment destination in the UK to achieve both Green Flag and Green Heritage Site status shows our unwavering commitment to excellence in everything we do."

Research from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation highlights the serious impact of air pollution, which affects millions of lives each year. With nearly 68% of the global population expected to live in cities by 2050, the need for healthier, greener urban spaces has never been clearer. The Green Wall by one of the entrances of Chavasse Park improves air quality and contributes to absorb over 100kg of carbon dioxide every year.

Published in Urban Forestry & Urban Greening, recent studies highlight how urban green spaces – like Chavasse Park and the wider landscaped areas across Liverpool ONE – can play a vital role in improving mental and physical wellbeing, offering places to exercise, socialise, and recharge.

This summer, Chavasse Park will take centre stage as part of the packed summer calendar at Liverpool ONE.

The schedule includes free sport sessions that welcome participants of all ages, plus the return of ChessFest which last year drew over 1,000 participants in a single day. A series of guided nature trail tours that introduce visitors to the park's biodiversity and heritage will also take place, helping to strengthen the connection between the community and these vital green spaces.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, added: "These awards aren't just about recognition; they highlight how integral our green spaces are to creating a vibrant experience and bringing communities together.

“We're particularly excited about our packed summer programme, which will truly bring these unique environments to life, offering fantastic opportunities for visitors to try new sports, talent to shine, and everyone to simply enjoy the outdoors at Liverpool ONE.

“We’re proud to continue to prove that thriving urban centres can still make room for nature and make it flourish. It's quite rare to find this level of integration between retail, heritage and green spaces, and our summer activities are designed to help people of all ages make the most of this unique environment."