Liverpool Parkinson’s communities invited to new weekly activity and social group

People living with Parkinson’s from across the North West are being invited to join a new community group and drop-in hub in Liverpool which is being organised by the Northern Lights Parkinson’s Society.

The session takes place every Wednesday from 12pm to 5pm at LCFA Sefton, Drummond Road, Thornton, L23 9YP and includes walking football classes, neuro physio sessions and social activities, including board games and a music and singing group, among many others.

All ages, abilities and levels of Parkinson’s diagnosis are welcome to attend, and carers and relatives are also welcome to join in, or to stay for teas and coffees.

Each session costs £1 per person and the emphasis is on being active and social in a fun and engaging way.

For more information about the Northern Lights Parkinson’s Society, visit www.nlpd2019.com