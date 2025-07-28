Liverpool runners raise nearly £400,000 for Cancer Research UK

People across Merseyside united against cancer with a bumper weekend of events at Sefton Park joined by special guest The Traitors Leanne Quigley and her fiancé, breast cancer survivor, Sophie.

More than 4,000 people took part in Race for Life and Pretty Muddy to raise nearly £400,000 for Cancer Research UK.

So far, the events on Saturday and Sunday raised a running total of £399,859 for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer– to bring about a world where everybody lives free longer, better lives, from the fear of cancer.

Leanne, who was joint winner of the BBC game show earlier this year, said: “It felt like our world came crashing down when Sophie was diagnosed with cancer. It was incredibly hard watching the person I loved most in the world going through so much. Race for Life is close to my heart, and it was wonderful to be able to take part in Pretty Muddy with Sophie by my side as well as our family and friends. It was an amazing fun experience – there's no atmosphere quite like it and it’s so motivating to know that we were there to help make a difference to so many people’s lives through the money raised for Cancer Research UK.”

Stomach cancer survivor John Forsyth and his family from Formby were special guests at Race for Life on Sunday.

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England.

Dad of two John Forsyth, from Formby also took part alongside his family including wife Robyn, 51, and children George, 20 and 16-year-old Lil to celebrate the 55-year-old going into remission for stomach cancer.

The project manager shared his story earlier this year at the beginning of the Race for Life season to encourage people to sign up to help others like him survive cancer.

John was placed into a coma after suffering complications during his treatment. After a frightening 72 hours John pulled through and was able to continue with his chemotherapy before the removal of his entire stomach.

Leanne, Sophie and friend's take on the Pretty Muddy challenge on Saturday.

He said: ” Having narrowly survived my diagnosis and treatment, I am determined to do more than 'just' survive, but also to thrive and concentrate on what really matters. I am eternally grateful to all those who helped me on my journey and Race for Life is my small way of giving something back and say thank you for the excellent work and treatments of Cancer Research UK. It was a wonderful event – a totally uplifting experience, and I was delighted to take part alongside my family and friends to raise £4.5k for the charity.”

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Cancer Research UK event manager for north division, Richard Healey said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in the bumper weekend Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events at Sefton Park including special guest The Traitor’s Leanne Quigley and cancer survivor John Forsyth from Formby.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

The Traitor's Leanne Quigley and fiancé Sophie, who was treated for breast cancer were among those getting muddy.

“It was a fantastic weekend, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference. ”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity were a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

