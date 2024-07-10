Liverpool site manager wins prestigious industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway site manager, Andy Sharpe, wins Pride in the Job award at Lydiate Gate

The high quality of the work delivered by the site manager at Bellway’s Lydiate Gate development in Liverpool has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Andy Sharpe, aged 38, won a Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition and is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade. Ten per cent of the winners were Bellway site managers.

Andy was selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry.

Andy Sharpe

As a winner, Andy is automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

This is the second Pride in the Job award which Andy has won, with the first being in 2021.

Andy says: “Naturally I am over the moon. A lot of consistent hard work over a long period of time goes into these awards, so they really are a huge achievement for myself, but also the site team as a whole. I wanted to win the award again, but more importantly, I want to build high quality homes. Since my first Pride in the Job award there is a new rating method which is much more measured, and I have used this on site with the team as a benchmark. It’s a great tool and the team have really bought in to it too, which has undoubtedly attributed to this award win.”

Construction Director for Bellway North West, Ian Hopkins, adds: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade. The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Lydiate Gate. I would like to congratulate Andy and every member of the fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”