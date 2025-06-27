Liverpool Theatre School students take centre stage at the Floral Pavilion

Talented students from Liverpool Theatre School are set to take over the Floral Pavilion Theatre for their end of year showcase, 'The Performance', on Wednesday 2nd July. The show promises an uplifting evening of musical theatre and dance, featuring high energy entertainment that will whisk the audience off to the magical world of the Emerald City, then on to the heart of Africa before heading straight into the legendary rock anthems of Queen. There will also be a show-stopping performance of the disco classic 'It’s Raining Men', guaranteed to bring the house down.

Carefully choreographed to showcase the talent, skills and versatility of performers, the production brings together the whole of Liverpool Theatre School from final year students, who have already completed three years of rigorous professional training, to the rising stars of the junior academy.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard all year, and this is a wonderful opportunity to see their talent and dedication come to life on stage at the Floral Pavilion,” said Maxine Ellis, Principal of Liverpool Theatre School.

She added: “It’s set to be a fantastic evening of musical theatre and dance as our graduating students star in their last Liverpool Theatre School showcase before stepping into the world of professional performing. We’re looking forward to bringing the audience to their feet as graduates share the stage with our brilliant first and second year students, with a special appearance from the young performers in our junior academy who are coming up through the ranks. It’s going to be a real celebration of talent.”

Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE and musical theatre star Anita Dobson, provides talented young performers with the skills they need to perform at a professional level. The centre of excellence has shaped the careers of many of the region’s professional dancers, performers and musical theatre stars, with former students going on to appear in shows such as Mamma Mia!, SIX, Frozen, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

Only the most talented performers are accepted on the elite training programmes at Liverpool Theatre School, which has a strict audition process in place. As part of a commitment to making high level musical theatre and dance training more accessible to gifted performers from working class backgrounds, there are a number of fully funded places and bursaries available every year.

In addition to full-time professional training, Liverpool Theatre School also provides coaching for younger performers at its junior academy, which is open to anyone from the age of four to 16.

Established in 1939, Liverpool Theatre School is the city’s longest running performing arts school. It is located on Sefton Street, near the Creative Quarter. For further information, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.

'The Performance' will take place at the Floral Pavilion at 7pm on Wednesday 2nd July. Tickets cost £24 each and are available online at The Floral Pavilion.