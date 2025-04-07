Liverpool's Laurence Jones Excites the Lincoln Drill Hall Crowds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Laurence Jones, From St. Helens, played the latest of his Rocking’ the Grassroots 32 date tour at The Drill Hall in Lincoln, in association with Music Venue Trust. The Music Venue Trust is a UK registered charitable organisation which aims to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues in the United Kingdom. Laurence is also an Ambassador for Crohn’s Disease, which he suffers from, but always makes sure the show goes on in exuberant style.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band was Laurence Jones (guitar & vocals), Jack Alexander Timmis (6 string bass) & Alan Taylor (drums).

Before Laurence as support, we had Rotherham’s Tom Kilner performing as a solo singer/acoustic guitarist in an Americana Blues style with a very upbeat performance. The set including ‘Get Back Up’ and ‘No More’ from his latest album with a slower pace with strong vocals and a melodic picking style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence took to the stage with his band and gave his usual powerhouse show with great soaring guitar riffs and his strong bluesy vocals, supported by his great rhythm section of Jack Alexander Timmis on bass and Alan Taylor on drums.

Laurence Jones live at The Drill Hall (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media

He was proud of the help from the Music Venue Trust and pleased to be able to come back to the grassroots venues in played earlier in his career, so more people around the UK can hear his blend of great blues-rock.

He kicked off with ‘Don’t Need No Reason’ whish was a great blues-rock opening, followed by ‘Good Morning Blues’ with its great interplay between the band and great guitar work from Laurence.

‘Don’t You Leave Me Way’ highlighted the differing style tempos of Laurence’s songs with a heavy blues start, with solid bass and drums backing and strong vocals, before a quiet interlude in the middle with Laurence sitting on the drum riser before the powerful finish with great guitar work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Goin’ Down’ with its great slide guitar riffs, heavy deep vocals and heavy rhythm section, followed by the title track off his latest album ‘Bad Luck & The Blues’ with its great bluesy vocals

This was followed by the 2015 song ‘What’s It Gonna Be’ with a heavier feel with funkier beat and great guitar solo from Laurence.

As a homage to Jimi Hendrix next up was the classic ‘Voodoo Child’ with soaring guitar work from Laurence, and then ‘Stuck in the Night’ with great guitar riffs, passionate vocals with energetic drumming from Alan which went straight into ‘Woman’ with strong powerful vocals from Laurence.

After loud applause Laurence came back and as an encore played ‘Foolin’ Me’