Liverpudlians warned Friday is the WORST day of the week to drive in the city

Liverpudlian drivers are being urged to be extra vigilant on Fridays, as a new Freedom of Information data request to the Merseyside Police, commissioned by Tempcover, has revealed that Fridays saw the highest number of motoring offences in 2024.

The top most common offences by Liverpool road users include:

Using a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road Speeding (exceeding 30mph on a restricted road in England) - recorded by manned equipment Driving on a road with a motor vehicle whilst not wearing a seat belt

However the day of the week with the least number of motoring offences in Liverpool is Sunday,with 17% fewer motoring offences recorded compared to Fridays.

These offences, if they result in fines or penalty points, can affect a driver’s clean driving record which can lead to higher insurance premiums.

Commenting on the findings, Claire Wills-McKissick, temporary car insurance expert at Tempcover said: “While drivers should remain cautious on every journey, the findings suggest that Liverpudlians should be especially mindful on Fridays, when many road users appear less likely to adhere to speed limits and laws, such as wearing a seat belt or not using a mobile phone while driving - perhaps as the focus wanes and routine sets in, leading to a dip in awareness.

If you receive a fine, penalty points or both, it’s important to be honest with your insurance provider. Failing to disclose this information could result in your policy being invalidated, potential insurance fraud charges and higher premiums due to a higher risk profile.

The best way to avoid any complications is to drive safely and follow all traffic laws. Not only does this give you peace of mind on the road, but it can also help keep your insurance costs manageable.”