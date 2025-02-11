Local people invited to join the Gorilla Circus

Cheshire Dance puts out call for community dancers

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheshire Dance are looking for local dance enthusiasts to take part in this year’s Now Northwich festival.

Gorilla Circus, who are known for spectacular shows which merge theatre, dance and circus, will perform this year’s showstopper at the free town centre event on Saturday 3 May 2025. And the high profile production company want Cheshire dancers to join them in staging a remarkable performance piece called UNITY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A powerful act of protest, a call for change, and a dream for the future, UNITY will showcase wire-walking, dance trapeze, and hair-hanging hydraulics, creating a visual feast for audiences of all ages.

Now Northwich festival

Volunteers must be aged 18+ and have a love of performing, but no former dance experience is necessary. Dancers from all backgrounds and abilities, with all levels of skill are invited to apply.

Community dancers will rehearse with choreographer Bettina Carpi, to create, rehearse and perform in a piece which will form an integral part of Gorilla Circus’s UNITY on Festival day.

Bettina said: “This is an exciting opportunity to perform alongside the professional company from Gorilla Circus and to take part and enjoy dance, meet new people and create some memories that will last a lifetime.

“Everyone aged 18 and over is welcome to participate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community dancers will take part in the Now Northwich festival

Before signing up, volunteer dancers must check that they can attend rehearsals at Cheshire Dance studio in Winsford on the following dates: Saturday 29 March, Sunday 6 April, Saturday 12 April, Saturday 26 April and Sunday 27 April and a dress rehearsal in Northwich on Friday 2 May 2025.

Now in its fifth year, Now Northwich is a free one-day festival which transforms the town centre and Barons Quay through high quality dance and street art performances, for the whole family to enjoy. This full programme for this year’s festival will be announced next month.

Now Northwich is delivered by Cheshire Dance with the support of Arts Council England, Without Walls, Chester West and Chester Council, Northwich Town Council, Northwich BID and Barons Quay - Legat Owen.

To register your interest, complete this short form before Monday 3 March 2025 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2DI9YXDRtT8iZTbPopA-s_UfSZoITAwJDNzy3rAjz0Adk2w/viewform

Questions can be addressed to [email protected]