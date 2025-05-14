May Half Term Fun at Liverpool ONE!

From action-packed adventures and unique experiences to family-friendly food spots and FREE outdoor fun, Liverpool ONE is the place to be this May half term.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're planning a full family day out or just looking for a few hours of fun, Liverpool ONE is packed with things to see, do and discover!

Step into a world of imagination at the Upside Down House, cheer on the action at an exciting basketball tournament or take your pick from mouth-watering dining options perfect for all tastes and ages – including lots of kids eat free deals!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make the most of the outdoors – enjoy the Nature Trail on Chavasse Park or browse big brands the whole family will love. From LEGO and Kenji to MINISO and more, there’s lots waiting to be found!

Liverpool ONE

Looking for indoor thrills? Dive into arcade games and VR fun at Gravity MAX, challenge yourself at Escape Live!, enjoy crazy golf at Junkyard Golf Club or catch the latest must-see movies at ODEON.

For further information on half term plans including opening times and more visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/whats-on/family/

Kids eat for less or free

Treat the family without breaking the bank! This May Half Term, a number of restaurants at Liverpool ONE are serving up free or discounted kids meals – perfect for a fuss-free, budget-friendly bite with the little ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snap a selfie with Paddington Bear

Say hello to everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear! Paddington has arrived at Liverpool ONE, just outside of Waterstones and is ready to meet all of his fans – young and old!

Say hello to MINISO!

Get ready to shop all things cute and quirky – MINISO opens at Liverpool ONE on Saturday 17 May! Packed with playful gadgets, character-themed gifts, beauty must-haves and more, you can find the new store on Lower South John Street.

Celebrate Cunard’s 185th anniversary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us on Tuesday 27 May on Thomas Steers Way for an evening of fire performers from ‘Bring the Fire Project’ and drummers as we help celebrate Cunard’s 185th anniversary and Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne,visiting the city.

LVP 3x3 Basketball Tournament

Chavasse Park is set to come alive with fast-paced action as the LVP 3x3 Basketball Tournament bounces back this May Half Term! Catch thrilling matches and cheer on the rising stars of the game. Young players aged 16 and under can even get involved with free public sessions running across the three days.

The latest cinema releases at ODEON

Looking for a family day out with a blockbuster twist? Head to ODEON Liverpool ONE to catch a whole host of family film favourites. Settle in, switch off and don’t forget the popcorn!

Non-stop family fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adventure awaits around every corner at Liverpool ONE this May Half Term! Feel the thrill at Gravity MAX with VR games, e-Karting, bowling and more, or put your puzzle-solving skills to the test at the immersive escape rooms in Escape Live!. Try your luck with a round of crazy golf at Junkyard Golf Club, then step into a topsy-turvy world at the Upside Down House – perfect for unforgettable family photos!

Discover the Heritage Trail

Explore Liverpool’s incredible past with the Heritage Trail at Liverpool ONE – a free, self-guided tour packed with fascinating stories from over 300 years of local history. Fully accessible and easy to follow, you can download the trail via the MyONE app or grab a printed map from the Information Centre on Wall Street.

Visit: www.liverpool-one.com/the-heritage-trail

Explore the Nature Trail

Calling all little adventurers! Discover the hidden natural wonders of Chavasse Park with our free Nature Trail – a fun, self-guided journey through the plants, wildlife and greenery right in the heart of the city. The trail takes around 60 minutes and is perfect for curious minds. Pick up a map at the Information Centre on Wall Street or download it online.

The Old Dock Tour

Uncover the hidden history beneath your feet! The 60-minute Old Dock Tour takes you back to the origins of Liverpool’s rise, exploring the city’s groundbreaking Old Dock – right underneath Liverpool ONE. Perfect for curious minds of all ages!

Tickets are just £10 for adults (£9 concessions), £3 for ages 6–17, and free for under-5s.