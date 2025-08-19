Mayor of Chester celebrates 80th anniversary of VJ Day with local care home

Iddenshall Hall and Beeston View Care Home in Tarporley marked the anniversary of Victory over Japan Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember. The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of music, dancing and special guest approaches from Mayor of Chester Cllr Sherin Akhtar. Cllr Akhtar chatted with residents, family and friends who were thrilled with the visit.

Home manager Kirsty Jones whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked cupcakes along with home chef serving tasty treats such as biscuits, sandwiches, and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Victory over Japan Day takes place every year on August 15, residents remembered the day that marked the end of World War II when US President Harry S. Truman announced on August 14, 1945 that Japan had surrendered unconditionally and war-weary citizens around the world erupted in celebration.

Kirsty Jones, General Manager at Iddenshall Hall and Beeston View said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Iddenshall Hall and Beeston View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Iddenshall Hall and Beeston View provides Residential care, Dementia and Respite care.