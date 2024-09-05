McDonald's Fun Football sessions return to Liverpool

Autumn sign-ups are now LIVE for the UK’s largest grassroots programme offering free fun football coaching to thousands of children (aged 5-11) across Liverpool and Merseyside

As we prep for back to school, now is the perfect time for kids to sign up and get ready to draw inspiration from their role models (and Fun Football Ambassadors) Lauren James, Phil Foden, Beth Mead and Virgil Van Dijk, with the new season set to get underway.

McDonald’s Fun Football provides a safe and welcoming environment for kids to play. Best of all, it’s completely free, ensuring the game remains as accessible as possible. Sessions are now available in over 80% of lower-socio economic urban areas allowing more families to access free football than ever before.

2024 has also seen a huge growth in total hours of free football coaching from the programme with 2.1 million hours (and counting!) provided to children across the country.

McDonald's Fun Football ambassador Virgil Van Dijk visits a Fun Football session

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador, Phil Foden said: ‘Football is for everyone, and I want to make sure kids and parents across the UK know how to get involved with the McDonald’s Fun Football programme. Being back in training has me buzzing for the upcoming season and I can’t wait to see kids out on the pitch playing the game alongside me. Let’s continue inspiring the next generation of football stars and keep grassroots football as accessible as we can!’

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador, Lioness Lauren James said: ‘Watching young girls and boys playing the game that changed my life at an early age is so great to see and that’s why I am working with McDonald’s Fun Football. It’s so important to make football as accessible and inclusive as we can, and I hope to keep inspiring many kids across the UK to join in on the fun.’

IN A NUTSHELL

What: McDonald’s Fun Football

Who: 5 – 11-year-old children – All abilities welcome.

Where: Across Liverpool and Merseyside.

FIND YOUR LOCAL SESSION AND SIGN UP NOW at: www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football

With a longstanding commitment to grassroots football spanning over two decades, McDonald’s remains dedicated to providing children with a safe, enjoyable, and inclusive environment through the Fun Football programme.

For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football and to find out how your club could benefit, follow @FunFootballUK on Twitter and Instagram.