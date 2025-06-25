Media and global tourism chiefs to descend on Chester to experience 'world class' welcome

The UK’s leading travel writers and tourism chiefs from destinations across the globe are to descend on Chester for a major travel conference in July and experience the city and surrounding region’s “world class” attractions.

Tourism is a vital part of the Cheshire and Warrington economy, generating £3.9 billion a year, supporting 38,000 jobs, and welcoming over 56 million visitors.

And in a major coup for Chester - itself the only UK city to be named this year in Booking.com’s ten Most Welcoming Cities on Earthlist – the historic destination will host the prestigious Media Getaway event from July 7-9.

Today the region’s tourism body, Marketing Cheshire, said it was an honour to be hosting the showcase event. It will bring around 90 travel writers, journalists and content creators from outlets across the UK and Ireland including the BBC, Time Out, Daily Mail and The Times, together with travel brands and destinations from across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and North Africa.

Jamie Christon, chair of Marketing Cheshire and CEO of Chester Zoo said: “We’re delighted to welcome Media Getaway to Chester. The event offers an outstanding opportunity to showcase the city and nearby attractions to a national and international audience.

“During their stay, we will be working with our partners to inspire the writers, content creators and journalists to spread the word about our wonderful and unique heritage, culture, attractions, and exceptional hospitality businesses. And of course, to experience Chester’s world-class welcome.”

The three-day event was secured by a partnership of Marketing Cheshire, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Chester Hoteliers Association and Chester Attractions.

Broadcaster, writer, and former MP Gyles Brandreth will be the guest speaker at a welcome reception at Chester Town Hall, supported by Restaurant 209, Forest Gin, The Hole in Wand and Storyhouse.

Chester Racecourse will host a ‘Connection Zone’ media marketplace where travel companies and attending media come together.

This will be followed by a closing reception at Chester Zoo - the most visited paid tourist attraction in the country outside of London.

Hospitality and travel companies will also be hosting media trips and visits across the city and to nearby attractions.

Howard Salinger, Managing Director of Travel Connection Group, who host Media Getaway said having the chance to bring Media Getaway to Chester was a great opportunity for travel PRs and media to see a part of the UK they may have not seen before but will want to return to.

He said: “We launched Media Getaway as an event away from London as there are already lots of travel media events taking place there. It also gives us a chance to showcase some of the best UK destinations. Having already taken the event to Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow, we’re excited about hosting the event in Chester, and we’re grateful to everyone for being so welcoming. I hope they all benefit from hosting the event this year.”

Cllr Richard Beacham, Deputy Chair of Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Leader’s Champion for Chester’s One City Plan, said: “I’m sure the writers and broadcasters will be captivated by the tours on offer from Romans and Vikings to a look at the haunted history with Chester Ghost Tours.

“Chester (and Cheshire) have world class attractions and a warm welcome, lots to see, do and experience, some of our ‘hidden gems’ can be seen in a daytrip but stay a bit longer and experience far more. We know that once visited people are highly likely to return.

“The city is ever changing, following on from Storyhouse, Chester Market and Picturehouse we are now moving on to Northgate phase two, and we’re currently building a new home for our archives collection.”