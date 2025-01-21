Merseyside care home marks the Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home, in St Helens, Merseyside, has been marking the Big Garden Birdwatch taking place from January 24 to 26, 2025.

The Big Garden Birdwatch encourages nature lovers to help build a picture of how garden birds are faring by spending an hour or more watching birds in their nearby area and recording the birds that land and submitting their findings to the RSPB.

There are a number of therapeutic and wellbeing benefits for both residents’ minds and bodies, who take part in bird watching activities. This is a fantastic way to engage with nature, keeps the mind stimulated and expands knowledge, encourages residents to be active, and have some fun.

Resident Trevor Howard who has an interest in bird watching researched what birds to look out for in the home’s local area. Trevor, aged 74, went to the local park, Nanny Goat Park in Parr, St Helens, with some bird feed, accompanied by David Baines, Wellbeing Lead, to enjoy a spot of bird watching.

Resident Trevor Howard from HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home visiting his local park to bird watch

Trevor enjoyed the fresh air and observing the feathered visitors on the ground including Robins, Blue Tits, sparrows and the majestic Great Tit.

David Baines, Wellbeing Lead at Broadoak Manor Care Home, commented:

“Trevor enjoyed his trip to the local park to bird watch and enjoyed observing their behaviour and seeing all of the unusual birds. Bird watching is a great activity to encourage residents to get involved with as it’s a fantastic individual or group activity to participate in and can be a very thought-provoking activity.

“Residents enjoy bird watching in a tranquil and calming place without any distractions around them to be able to immerse in the full experience. Bird watching also has a number of wellbeing benefits for our residents including reducing stress, anxiety and depression.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes