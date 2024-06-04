Merseyside golf facility champions access to sport for young people of all abilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Virtuoso Golf in Saint Helens, Merseyside, is championing young people to give golf a try, following the launch of their dedicated ‘Young Persons Night’, which takes place every Monday for children of all ages and abilities.

The facility aims to make the game more accessible to people of all backgrounds and abilities, boasting five state-of-the-art Trackman Golf Simulators that make the game engaging for people of all previous golfing experience.

Young Persons Night is perfect for youngsters under the age of 18 who might want to hone their skills or try the sport for the first time. The evenings are in a no-pressure, fun and friendly environment, where youngsters can learn new skills and make new friends.

One junior golfer involved in Virtuoso’s Young Persons Night is seven-year-old George Hughes, who this month will attempt to play nine holes on five different golf courses in five different countries in 24 hours, attempting to break a Guinness World Record.

Virtuoso Golf is championing access to young people

George is fundraising for Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association after his dad Dave passed away six years ago following a heart transplant, aged 32. George and his family have since raised over £80,000 for the charity towards their target of £100,000.

Young Persons Night takes place every Monday between 4pm and 9pm at Virtuoso Golf, 22 Salisbury Road, Haydock Industrial Estate, Merseyside, WA11 9XG.

Virtuoso Golf pride themselves on making the game affordable to make it as inclusive as possible for the local community. There is no need for any reservations with children encouraged to come along and tee off, with prices starting from as little as £5 for a 50-minute session. Parents can cheer their youngsters on and watch whilst they play.

The golf centre was opened in October 2023 by keen golfer Mike Gore, who wanted to open a facility that wasn’t previously available to young people. This realised his vision of ensuring that players who might have no previous experience in golf will now have a welcoming venue to embrace the joys of the game.

Virtuoso Golf’s Founder and Owner, Mike Gore said:

“Golf is a game that can be enjoyed by anyone of any background or ability. Our Young Persons Night is the perfect way to introduce new people to the game in a fun and friendly environment. Inclusivity and participation is at the heart of our ethos at Virtuoso Golf, so I’d encourage anyone from the local community to head down on a Monday evening and give it a try. It’s fun, you’ll learn new skills and meet lots of new friends.”

Richard Flint, Chief Operating Officer at England Golf, said:

“It’s been great to see the success of Virtuoso Golf’s Young Persons Night since its launch which has inspired so many youngsters to get involved and give golf a try. The team at Virtuoso Golf encompasses everything we want to achieve in our affiliation programme which aims to bring people of all backgrounds from local communities across the country to reap the physical, social and mental health benefits of the sport.”

Virtuoso Golf is part of England Golf’s facility affiliation scheme in which England Golf teams up with facilities across the country to enable access to all forms of the game. This includes driving ranges, short courses, par-3 courses, pitch and putt courses, simulator venues and adventure golf venues.

Activities such as this encompass England Golf’s mission to broaden golf’s appeal as an accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable sport, allowing more individuals to benefit socially, mentally, and physically from the game, by experiencing the fun and exciting opportunities at facilities.