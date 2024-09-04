Merseyside logistics specialists secure seven-figure investment from Irish freight experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Merseyside logistics specialist says a seven-figure investment from two Irish freight experts is about “taking the business to the next level.”

SSO Logistics, which is based in St Helens, has agreed a strategic partnership with Bolton-based Irish Freight Solutions (IFS) and Armagh-based Allied Fleet Services (AFS).

SSO already has a firm foothold in Ireland and CEO Peter Draper said the new investment aligns with all three firms’ strategic growth plans for the territory.

Founded in 2019 by Bolton native James Wood, IFS has rapidly established itself as a key player in logistics services to Ireland, growing from a start-up to achieve a turnover of £11 million in 2023.

L-R James Wood (IFS), Peter Draper (SSO) and Stephen McAneney (AFS)

AFS initially offered logistics solutions from its foundation in 2017 but following Brexit, it swiftly established itself as Ireland's premier customs service provider, achieving an annual turnover of £4.5m through its expertise and adaptability in navigating new trade regulations.

Peter Draper, CEO of SSO Logistics, said: “This investment is about taking the business to the next level. We already move freight to Ireland and by sharing our contacts and business relationships, we can expand this even further.

“With IFS’ expertise in freight forwarding and AFS’ knowledge of customs clearance, we can ensure an even smoother transit of freight into Ireland.

“When James knew I was looking for investors he jumped at it. One of the things which attracted him to us was our ability to send loads into Ireland – he’d done a lot of due diligence on us.

“Stephen clears all our deliveries through Ireland, which is vital for traceability. You need a letter of authority signed at every delivery point and without Stephen it doesn’t happen. This expertise is vital for us.”

James Wood, managing director of Irish Freight Solutions, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time. I have known SSO and Peter personally for several years and we have a synergistic approach to customer service. Although we operate in different areas in the logistics sector, our views and visions are aligned.

“When Peter discussed the opportunity to be a part of the SSO family it was a no-brainer.

“Being the freeport for the North West and having a full in-house customs team means SSO can offer a one-stop solution for businesses across the UK, especially Merseyside and the North West.

“Our partnership with SSO Logistics demonstrates our commitment to growth and service excellence. By combining our expertise with SSO's strengths in warehousing and distribution, we're poised to offer unparalleled logistics solutions across the UK and mainland Europe.”

Stephen McAneney, managing director of Allied Fleet Services, said: “This investment marks a significant milestone for our business as we continue to strategically grow across the UK and Europe.

“Upon meeting Peter and the SSO team, we were impressed by their shared cultural values and ambitious growth plans. This alignment of goals and capabilities made the partnership too good to turn down.

“SSO has the unique proposition of freeport status in the North West, which combined with Allied Customs Services in Ireland will drastically reduce the import costs of goods. While both companies will operate independently, we will collaborate to further strengthen our positions as the go-to people in customs.”

For more information about SSO Logistics, visit www.ssologistics.co.uk.