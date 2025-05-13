Merseyside woman calls on people to join in with The Big Lunch this June

With just under four weeks to go until The Big Lunch on 7 and 8 June, the UK’s annual celebration of community from charity the Eden Project is calling on people UK-wide to put down their phones, overcome social awkwardness and get nattering with their neighbours.

New YouGov data shows only one in four UK adults (25%) say they know their immediate neighbours well, with one in six (17%) UK adults reporting they have never had a good chat with their next-door neighbour (those who live nearest to them) and four in ten UK adults (41%) saying they rarely see their neighbours.

The people behind The Big Lunch say the research reveals disconnection and suggest taking part in community activities as a chance to break down social barriers to get more people talking in-person where they live.

Over six in ten UK adults (63%) agree that mobile phones have made it more difficult to have face-to-face conversations, and nearly half (48%) say they feel awkward starting a conversation with someone if the other person is using their phone. A third of people (33%) feel uncomfortable making eye contact with someone they don’t know.

Angela's Big Lunch in 2024

Yet despite modern technology influencing behaviour and indicators that suggest British social awkwardness is still a barrier, the desire to connect is strong: 92% of UK adults agree that small gestures like smiling and saying hello are important in building a sense of community. That’s exactly what The Big Lunch is all about.

One person determined to foster stronger connections in her community is Angela Davies from Knowsley in Merseyside. Angela is the founder of the Eco Therapy Garden, a unique space that supports the wellbeing of the local community, which is counted as one of the most deprived areas of the country. Offering opportunities to spend time outdoors planting, chatting and sharing food, the garden has become a much-loved place for local people. Angela held her first Big Lunch in the garden in 2023 in a bid to celebrate how far the project has come and to bring even more people together.

Angela is looking forward to this year’s Big Lunch and says: “On the surface the Eco Therapy Garden is just a garden but it’s actually so much more than that – it’s a chance to reduce social isolation, connect more closely with nature and spend some time talking about whatever is on your mind. That’s why initiatives like The Big Lunch are so important. It gives people an excuse to get together and to get to know each other a little better, lifting everyone’s spirits as a result! We can’t wait to get together for our Big Lunch, which this year will include a very special teddy bear’s picnic complete with food, games and storytelling!”

The Big Lunch, an initiative from the Eden Project made possible by support from the Pears Foundation, Co-op and Greene King, is inviting people everywhere to make community the place to come together on 7 and 8 June to share food, start conversations and make new friends. There is still time to join in the UK’s biggest community-led celebration and fundraiser, which Her Majesty The Queen has been patron of since 2013.

Angela Davies at her Big Lunch in 2024

Lindsey Brummitt, Programme Director for the Eden Project, said: “Our latest research confirms that here in the UK, we still struggle with instigating social contact with each another. That’s why The Big Lunch works so well – it’s an invitation to take that first step in getting to know each other better and to build connections where you live. While people don’t always find it easy to make the first move, we know that when neighbours and communities come together amazing things happen. So this year, why not get chatting. It can start simply by knocking on a door with a smile - say hello and suggest a Big Lunch where you live – you won’t regret it!”

With just four weeks to go, there’s still plenty of time to plan your Big Lunch – whether it’s a street party, picnic in the park, or just a cuppa over the fence. It’s not just about food – it’s about friendship, belonging, and rediscovering the joy of simply talking to the people around us.

To find out more and access free resources to get your event started, visit www.TheBigLunch.com