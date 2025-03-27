Multi-award-winning learning platform 'Amazing People Schools' announces partnership with educational resources supplier, Findel

Wirral-headquartered online learning platform Amazing People Schools (APS) has announced a new partnership with Findel, the educational resources supplier to schools for over 200 years.

The new partnership sees the multi-award-winning APS launch on Findel’s platform, EuHu. Pronounced ‘yoo-hoo’ and short for Educator Hub, EuHu is Findel’s free-to-use and subscription-based platform with all the content on the platform being created by teachers regarded as experts in their fields.

Developed with educators from around the world, APS’s unique approach helps young people develop the vital human capabilities – character strengths – needed for a fast-changing, tech-driven world and draws inspiration from diverse role models who have changed the world. Their stories illustrate character strengths can be used to overcome adversity and achieve remarkable outcomes.

APS comprises content and resources for schools that deliver powerful whole-school support, save teachers valuable time and work hard right across the curriculum.

Its positive impact can be felt in areas such as personal development (particularly mental health and well-being), EDI, life and career skills as well as overall school improvement.

Recently, former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate highlighted the importance of character strengths such as resilience, positive role models and a strong sense of belonging. APS plays a vital role in supporting schools and young people in developing these essential qualities.

Commenting on the partnership, APS CEO, Frances Corcoran said: “We’re delighted to be launching on EuHu – this exciting new partnership is the next step in our mission to help every young person flourish.”

“We know schools need this type of support more than ever and are looking forward to evolving APS on EuHu, bringing new support to Findel’s extensive schools’ network and strengthening our support for teachers and learners.”

Findel chief executive Chris Mahady said: “We are committed to playing our part to ensure children and young people get the best possible experience whilst in education. This includes being a trusted partner to schools and teachers.

“This partnership with APS through EuHu is testament to this. It is a company that wants to inspire and help children prosper which makes it a natural fit for us.

“We welcome APS to EuHu’s programme and look forward working with them to help make a difference in the lives of primary school children and shape a better future for all.”