Need for financial guidance increases across Runcorn and Liverpool

Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance and budgeting support rising significantly across the region.

Two community centres in Runcorn run by Four Estates – Halton Brook and Palace Fields – have reported a combined 1033 per cent increase in the number of people needing help with income related advice and benefit applications. In Liverpool, the Fazackerley Community Federation has also seen an increase in demand (up 240 per cent).

Across all three centres, support for Pension Credit (336%) and Attendance Allowance (141%) applications have seen significant increases, as the cost of living challenges continue.

It follows a wider trend from Cadent’s national Centre for Warmth programme, which has seen the average number of individuals requiring financial guidance across a number of its centres increase. The programme was set up to support local people living in the most vulnerable situations, by working with community centres to ensure the most appropriate help is provided for those who need it most.

Most of Cadent’s centres provide income maximisation support, which includes advice on budgeting, how to make the most of any income, as well as guidance on applying for benefits or how to manage debt. Last year, Four Estates in Runcorn introduced a new community pantry to Halton Brook following a successful pilot at Palace Fields, enabling the centres to engage with more people and inform and advise what support is available.

Unsurprisingly, new insight, collected from the Centres for Warmth which have provided income maximisation since October 2023, shows that demand for benefit and debt relief is soaring.

Last winter, between October and December 2024, Cadent’s 350 Centres for Warmth have provided income maximisation support to over 20,000 individuals. The benefits with the highest increase of successful applications on behalf of visitors since 2023 are:

Pension Credit: +180%

PIP: +147%

Warm Home Discount: +114%

Universal Credit: +89%

Attendance Allowance: +68%

Shelagh Kearney, Manager at Halton Brook Community Centre, said: “Everything we do addresses income maximisation in one way or another; whether it's dealing with benefits or energy advice, providing free or cheap food through our pantries or organise free trips and activities. The more engagement we do has a direct bearing on the positive impact we have on our community.

“Since Cadent's investment began, we have been able to recruit and train a team of community influencers who, along with all of us here, live locally. The local aspect means we are a true grassroots organisation with lived experience of the challenges facing people who live here. If you require support, we recommend visiting our Cadent Centre for Warmth and speaking to one of our advisors.”

Colette Mooney, Manager at Fazakerley Community Federation, said: “Visitors to our centre are facing a number of challenges and we’re here to ensure we can support them, whether with benefits applications or budgeting. We often find that many residents are restricted by the digital nature of applications, so we can help them understand what benefits they are entitled to and support with the application process. If you require support, we recommend visiting our Cadent Centre for Warmth and speaking to one of our advisors.”

Almost three quarters of the centres that have provided the support since 2023, have seen visitors using this service more than double. The increase in demand has been seen across Cadent’s entire network, which stretches from Blackpool to Borehamwood. Cadent’s Centre for Warmth programme is funded through Ofgem’s Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA). Cadent has so far provided more than £13 million worth of funding to the programme.

Phil Burrows, Head of Customer Vulnerability and Social Purpose, at Cadent added: “Our centres play a crucial role in the communities they serve. They build trust with people living in the most vulnerable situations and help open dialogue to address subjects which often have a stigma attached to them, like debt and benefits support. While the impact the programme is having is evident, it is also worrying to witness how much demand is increasing.”

To find out more about Cadent’s Centre for Warmth programme, please visit www.cadentgas.com/cfw.