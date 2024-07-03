New Care says goodbye to Formby Manor manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Janet Lewis retires from Formby Manor after six fabulous years as home manager

After five fantastic years working for New Care, most recently as home manager at Formby Manor, Janet Lewis is retiring.

Janet joined New Care in 2019, starting as home manager at Ashlands Manor in Sale, before moving to Cheadle Manor in Cheshire also as home manager. She has excelled in her roles, creating comfortable home-from-home environments for residents and winning awards for the delivery of high quality care.

Dawn Collett, Commissioning Director at New Care, comments: “Janet is highly experienced and has always been passionate about delivering outstanding care, which has attributed to her successful career. Every care home she managed for New Care has a reputation for providing unswerving person-centred care. She has undoubtedly been a huge asset to the company, and we are going to miss her very much, but wish her well in retirement.”

Janet Lewis (front centre) with New Care colleagues

Renowned for her friendly, hands on approach, Janet will miss the social interaction with the residents, their visitors and the team.

She says: “I love being busy and as home manager, I wanted residents plus their families and friends to feel welcome, and for my teams to feel valued. I was very present within the homes I managed, and because I enjoy being resourceful and problem solving, I was always on hand to help in any situation.

“Not that I am retiring, I hope to be remembered as somebody who made a difference, as a positive and enabling leader, and someone who could put a smile on people’s faces.”

With a desire to spend more time with her grandson, continue to travel as much as possible and try new things, Janet hopes to remain busy in retirement.

She adds: “I don’t quite feel ready to stop completely so I plan to take up some new hobbies or activities that will not only keep me busy but have purpose. And of course, spend time with my lovely family and travel!”

Formby Manor is an expertly designed, state-of-the-art care facility with an exceptional clinical offering that includes respite, residential, dementia and 24-hour nursing care services.