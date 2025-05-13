New community in Thornton blossoms

Work on a new community in Thornton is progressing well, with around 75% of homes sold.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Green Homes has released the final phase of properties at its Orchard Place development for sale, offering a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom options to cater for local housing need.

Sales director Sian Pitt said: “The housing mix at Orchard Place is designed to address demand for housing in Thornton and the wider Sefton area. We’ve welcomed dozens of homeowners to the new neighbourhood, including first time buyers, families and downsizers. Work on site is continuing at pace and in line with the build programme we’ve started to release homes for sale on the final phase. While we have around 50 of the 206 homes left to sell, we’d encourage anyone thinking about moving here to start the ball rolling by creating a Willow account on our website, taking a virtual tour of the development and the homes to help identify which home they’re interested in before coming to view the show homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current prices at Orchard Place start from £254,995 for two-bedroom Ashton and Birkdale house types. Ideal for first time buyers, they’ve been designed to maximise the potential of the space with combined lounge, kitchen and dining room at ground level, plus downstairs cloakroom.

The final phase of new homes at Orchard Place, Thornton, is now on sale

Upstairs, the Birkdale has two en-suite bedrooms, while the Ashton has an en-suite to the main bedroom, with a separate bathroom to serve the other bedroom.

There’s a choice of three and four-bedroom detached homes.

These include plot 33, a Windsor with three en-suite bedrooms, available from £454,995. It’s ready to move into, with flooring throughout, quartz kitchen worktops and wardrobes to the primary bedroom included in the price.

The lounge, with feature bay window, is at the front. The combined kitchen, dining and family room spans the entire width of the property, with French doors offering direct access from this sociable space out to the rear garden. There’s also a utility and cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite, with the primary bedroom also boasting a dressing area.

Homes at Orchard Place are being built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, with generous insultation, and highly efficient central heating. Some include solar panels to help reduce reliance on the grid for power.

Nestled on Moor Lane, Thornton, the homes benefit from a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life.

“The leafy setting is just one of the factors that helps make Orchard Place an attractive place to live,” Sian added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The homes are in the catchment area for a range of well-regarded schools. Crosby town centre is around a mile away, offering a range of shops, bars and restaurants. Crosby Coastal Park is ideal for getting back to nature and exploring the outdoors as part of an active lifestyle. For more serious retail therapy or a night out, Liverpool can be reached in under an hour by public transport.”

Show homes at Orchard Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Learn more about the development via https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/orchard-place.