New data reveals the cleanest and dirtiest beaches in the UK

New research has ranked a range of metrics including TripAdvisor reviews, star rating and cleanliness scores, to reveal the cleanest and dirtiest beaches in the UK.

With the summer season upon us, beachgoers across the UK are eagerly seeking the perfect spot to enjoy sun, sea and sand. But which beach offers the safest and most relaxing experience?

A recent study by LitterBins.co.uk has identified the cleanest beach in the UK by evaluating various metrics, including the percentage of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, Google star ratings, cleanliness scores, and average bacteria levels.

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales ranked cleanest beach in the UK

Rank

Beach

Location

% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor

Google star rating (/5)

Cleanliness score (/100)

Average levels of bacteria (cfu/100ml)

1

Barafundle Bay

Pembrokeshire, Wales

86%

4.9

78

10

2

Woolacombe Sands

Devon, England

81%

4.8

83

10

3

St Cyrus Beach

Aberdeenshire, Scotland

89%

4.8

76

10

4

Penbryn Beach

Ceredigion, Wales

72%

4.8

78

10

5

Seven Sisters

Sussex, England

81%

4.8

76

10

6

Three Cliffs Bay

Gower Coast, Wales

86%

4.8

78

16

7

Pedn Vounder Beach

Cornwall, England

73%

4.8

69

10

8

Rhossili Bay

Gower Coast, Wales

87%

4.9

78

47

9

Harlech Beach

Gwynedd, Wales

82%

4.8

78

14

10

Mwnt Beach

Cardigan, Wales

81%

4.9

78

24

Topping the list as the cleanest beach in the UK is Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales. This beach boasts an impressive 86% excellent reviews on TripAdvisor and a cleanliness score of 78/100. It also shares the highest Google star rating of 4.9/5, with average bacteria levels remaining low at just 10 cfu/100ml.

The second cleanest beach in the UK is revealed as Woolacombe Sands, Devon, England. The beach is home to the highest cleanliness score of all beaches in the study, scoring 83/100. Google star rating is high at 4.8 and bacteria levels remain low at 10 cfu.

In third is St Cyrus Beach, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This beach has the highest % of excellent reviews on TipAdvisor (89%) as well as a high Google review rating (4.8) and cleanliness score (76/100).

Among the top 10 beaches, Rhossili Bay on the Gower Coast, Wales, recorded the highest bacteria levels in the water, at 47 cfu/100ml.

Whitstable Bay, Kent ranked as the dirtiest beach in the UK

Rank

Beach

Location

% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor

Google star rating (/5)

Cleanliness score (/100)

Average levels of bacteria (cfu/100ml)

1

Whitstable Bay

Kent, England

35%

4.5

60

18

2

Ventnor beach

Isle of Wight, England

48%

4.5

53

11

3

Southwold Pier

Suffolk, England

50%

4.4

69

23

4

Mothecombe

Plymouth, England

33%

4.6

72

84

5

Viking Bay

Broadstairs, England

61%

4.6

60

29

6

Hunstanton Beach

Norfolk, England

48%

4.7

69

233

7

Whitley Bay

Tyneside, England

58%

4.7

68

143

8

Aldeburgh Beach

Suffolk, England

50%

4.6

69

21

9

Dungeness Beach

Romney Marsh, England

71%

4.7

60

63

10

Sheringham Beach

Norfolk, England

61%

4.5

69

16

Whitstable Bay, Kent, England, has been identified as the dirtiest beach in the UK, according to a ranking by LitterBins.co.uk. Despite the water having relatively low bacteria levels (18 cfu/100ml), the beach falls short in other areas. It has only 35% excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, the second lowest among all ranked beaches, and a below-average cleanliness score of just 60/100.

Ventnor Beach, Isle of Wight, England, ranks as the second dirtiest beach in the UK. While it has a moderate 48% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, the bacteria levels are relatively low at 11 cfu/100ml. However, it has the lowest cleanliness score of all beaches, at just 53/100.

Southwold Pier, Suffolk, England, ranks third. This beach holds the lowest Google review rating among all the beaches, with just 4.4 stars.

Notably, Hunstanton Beach, Norfolk, England, has the poorest water quality score, with 233 cfu/100ml, containing over 23 times more bacteria than Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, the cleanest beach!