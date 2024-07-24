New data reveals the cleanest and dirtiest beaches in the UK
With the summer season upon us, beachgoers across the UK are eagerly seeking the perfect spot to enjoy sun, sea and sand. But which beach offers the safest and most relaxing experience?
A recent study by LitterBins.co.uk has identified the cleanest beach in the UK by evaluating various metrics, including the percentage of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, Google star ratings, cleanliness scores, and average bacteria levels.
Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales ranked cleanest beach in the UK
Rank
Beach
Location
% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor
Google star rating (/5)
Cleanliness score (/100)
Average levels of bacteria (cfu/100ml)
1
Barafundle Bay
Pembrokeshire, Wales
86%
4.9
78
10
2
Woolacombe Sands
Devon, England
81%
4.8
83
10
3
St Cyrus Beach
Aberdeenshire, Scotland
89%
4.8
76
10
4
Penbryn Beach
Ceredigion, Wales
72%
4.8
78
10
5
Seven Sisters
Sussex, England
81%
4.8
76
10
6
Three Cliffs Bay
Gower Coast, Wales
86%
4.8
78
16
7
Pedn Vounder Beach
Cornwall, England
73%
4.8
69
10
8
Rhossili Bay
Gower Coast, Wales
87%
4.9
78
47
9
Harlech Beach
Gwynedd, Wales
82%
4.8
78
14
10
Mwnt Beach
Cardigan, Wales
81%
4.9
78
24
Topping the list as the cleanest beach in the UK is Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales. This beach boasts an impressive 86% excellent reviews on TripAdvisor and a cleanliness score of 78/100. It also shares the highest Google star rating of 4.9/5, with average bacteria levels remaining low at just 10 cfu/100ml.
The second cleanest beach in the UK is revealed as Woolacombe Sands, Devon, England. The beach is home to the highest cleanliness score of all beaches in the study, scoring 83/100. Google star rating is high at 4.8 and bacteria levels remain low at 10 cfu.
In third is St Cyrus Beach, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This beach has the highest % of excellent reviews on TipAdvisor (89%) as well as a high Google review rating (4.8) and cleanliness score (76/100).
Among the top 10 beaches, Rhossili Bay on the Gower Coast, Wales, recorded the highest bacteria levels in the water, at 47 cfu/100ml.
Whitstable Bay, Kent ranked as the dirtiest beach in the UK
Rank
Beach
Location
% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor
Google star rating (/5)
Cleanliness score (/100)
Average levels of bacteria (cfu/100ml)
1
Whitstable Bay
Kent, England
35%
4.5
60
18
2
Ventnor beach
Isle of Wight, England
48%
4.5
53
11
3
Southwold Pier
Suffolk, England
50%
4.4
69
23
4
Mothecombe
Plymouth, England
33%
4.6
72
84
5
Viking Bay
Broadstairs, England
61%
4.6
60
29
6
Hunstanton Beach
Norfolk, England
48%
4.7
69
233
7
Whitley Bay
Tyneside, England
58%
4.7
68
143
8
Aldeburgh Beach
Suffolk, England
50%
4.6
69
21
9
Dungeness Beach
Romney Marsh, England
71%
4.7
60
63
10
Sheringham Beach
Norfolk, England
61%
4.5
69
16
Whitstable Bay, Kent, England, has been identified as the dirtiest beach in the UK, according to a ranking by LitterBins.co.uk. Despite the water having relatively low bacteria levels (18 cfu/100ml), the beach falls short in other areas. It has only 35% excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, the second lowest among all ranked beaches, and a below-average cleanliness score of just 60/100.
Ventnor Beach, Isle of Wight, England, ranks as the second dirtiest beach in the UK. While it has a moderate 48% of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, the bacteria levels are relatively low at 11 cfu/100ml. However, it has the lowest cleanliness score of all beaches, at just 53/100.
Southwold Pier, Suffolk, England, ranks third. This beach holds the lowest Google review rating among all the beaches, with just 4.4 stars.
Notably, Hunstanton Beach, Norfolk, England, has the poorest water quality score, with 233 cfu/100ml, containing over 23 times more bacteria than Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, the cleanest beach!
Additionally, Mothecombe, Plymouth, England, has the lowest percentage of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor, with only 33%.
