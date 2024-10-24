New football kits for local lads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northway JFC has started the new season well, scoring brand new kits from leading housebuilder Bellway.

With the sponsorship deal agreed, the boys on the U16 football team are now wearing striking blue and red kits for all matches.

The team trains weekly on Tuesday evenings at Blaguegate Playing Fields on Liverpool Road in Skelmersdale and they play competitive matches on Sundays, with home games currently played at Lathom High School.

With Bellway’s Lathom Pastures development located on Neverstitch Road, close to the Club’s training ground, the housebuilder was delighted to sponsor the U16 team, supporting the local community.

From L to R Coach Peter Roberts with players Nathan Heron and James Metcalfe plus Bellway's sales advisor Leanda

A true grassroots football club, Northway JFC was established in 2019 and has dedicated the last five years to developing its only team, which started at U11s. A relatively new Club, the aim is to take the lads through to open age football.

Craig Metcalf, the coach of the U16 Northway JFC football team, says: “The boys had grown out of the last kits so Bellway’s generous donation towards new kits was very much appreciated. Without sponsorship from local businesses, we simply can’t purchase new kits as and when required, and it is important that our players look good on the pitch as they are representing both the Club and Skelmersdale.”

Sales Director at Bellway, Jenny Bell, added: “Being involved in the local community is hugely important to us and we were thrilled to help out with some sponsorship so that the U16s could have new kits ready for the start of the new season. We wish the boys well.”

Lathom Pastures is a lovely development of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Perfectly located in Lathom village, the development is just over three miles from Ormskirk, under five miles from Burscough Wharf and close to charming Lancashire countryside. Prices start from £249,995. For further information, please call 01704 749428, pop to the development and speak to the sales advisor or visit www.bellway.co.uk.