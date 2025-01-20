New homes in Sefton are ripe for the picking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A year after show homes opened in Sefton, a new community is blossoming.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Green Homes initially launched Orchard Place in Thornton off plan, before opening show homes last December.

The development has grown into a thriving new neighbourhood, where people love living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Pitt, sales director at Castle Green Homes, said: “Thanks to the hard work put in by the construction team, Orchard Place has undergone a real transformation over the last 12 months. We’ve now sold 145 homes and welcomed homeowners into 55 of them. We’ve had friends buy neighbouring properties, while others have quickly formed friendships with their new neighbours to help grow the sense of community here.

New Castle Green homes at Orchard Place in Thornton

“Feedback from our homeowners is that they’ve found that their energy bills are lower than in their old home, even if they’ve moved to a larger property. We have a small number of homes almost ready to move into, offering buyers the chance to save on their energy bills this winter thanks to the energy efficiency of our homes. There’s also the chance to save on stamp duty by completing before the rates change on April 1.”

Orchard Place offers a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £254,995 to £519,995.

All of Castle Green’s new homes in Thornton are being built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, with generous insultation, and highly efficient central heating. Some of the homes include solar panels to help reduce reliance on the grid for power. Kitchens are fitted with energy efficient appliances. Eco labelled white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines are provided or available as an extra, all to A level rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes will enjoy a leafy setting, with existing mature landscaping retained across the almost 18-acre site. Public open space, including a play area, will provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

Show homes at Orchard Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit the website.