New homes to fund replacement care home in Maghull

A future pipeline of new homes in Sefton will help address local housing need while enabling a care home to relocate into a modern facility. Sefton Borough Council recently approved plans from Castle Green Homes for 74 new homes on Deyes Lane.

It will be Castle Green’s second development in Sefton – the company is currently building and selling homes at Orchard Place in Thornton.

Simon Finlay, development director at Castle Green Homes, said: “The planning committee’s unanimous decision reflects that there’s a real need for new homes in Maghull and across the wider Sefton. We carefully considered local need when deciding on the mix of properties to be built to ensure there’s a good future pipeline of homes.”

Castle Green was chosen by Parkhaven Trust as preferred partner for the scheme to redevelop the site of its former Kyffin Taylor and James Page House facilities on Deyes Lane.

A CGI of Castle Green homes, similar to those planned in Maghull

“We’ve worked closely with Parkhaven Trust to finalise plans for new homes in Maghull. Our acquisition of almost eight acres of land will enable the charity to consolidate its provision on its Liverpool Road South campus to provide high quality, modern purpose-built facilities. It’s also ensured that the site of the two care homes won’t be left vacant but will be brought back into good use,” Simon added.

The redevelopment of the land on Deyes Lane is part of Parkhaven’s long term strategy to ensure that all buildings provide the best environment for people who live and work in them. Its Liverpool Road South campus already includes the Willow Day Centre, Extra Care Apartments at Parkhaven Court and The Beeches, a residential and nursing service for people living with dementia. The latter replaced the Kyffin Taylor service, which closed in November 2019.

Construction of the new homes will enable Parkhaven to build a replacement for James Page House on Liverpool Road South.

Kim Crowe, chief executive of Parkhaven Trust, said: “We are thrilled that the Deyes Lane planning application has been approved, enabling us to progress our own plans to build a new home for the service at James Page House. We hope to start construction of the new development in the New Year.”

Along with building new homes, Castle Green will invest more than £200,000 in the community via section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process, with most of that funding to be paid to Sefton Council towards local education.

Castle Green will build 55 homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs. ranging in size from 812 sq ft to 2, 390 sq ft.

There will also be 19 affordable homes – 12 for affordable rent and seven shared ownership properties.

Work on site is expected to start once the care home has relocated into its new premises.

Every home will have an electric vehicle charging point.

The development will achieve Biodiversity Nett Gain, improving habitats for wildlife by providing bat and bird nesting features, plus enabling small mammals to get around through holes in fences known as “hedgehog highways”.

Mature trees and landscaping to the boundary of the site will be retained. Public access to the public open space at Whinny Brook will also be provided.

For more information see www.castlegreenhomes.uk.