New performing arts academy opens in Maghull

For all local budding performers passionate about music, theatre, film, TV, comedy and drama.

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) has opened a brand-new academy at Deyes High School in Maghull. Launched on Saturday 20th with a free open day, the main academy will welcome young performers aged six to 18 for weekly morning sessions, offering expert training across PQA’s unique three-classes programme: musical theatre, film and television, and comedy and drama.

Young performers will have the chance to build skills both on stage and behind the camera, exploring acting, scriptwriting, screen production and more.

As part of the new launch, the academy will also be introducing ‘Poppets', a dedicated weekly class for four to six year olds designed to spark imaginations and encourage creativity in a safe, nurturing environment. These sessions help little ones build confidence, make friends, and develop essential life skills through the magic of performing arts.

Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts

Principal Lucy MacDiarmid brings a wealth of professional experience to PQA Maghull. From early performances inspired by amateur dramatics to starring in the West End, touring internationally and teaching at Liverpool Media Academy, Lucy’s career reflects her lifelong passion for performance.

Her journey has taken her from playing Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to touring with ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, performing in ‘Starlight Express’ in Germany, appearing in ‘Shrek the Musical’ in London’s West End, and working as a vocalist for Norwegian Cruise Line. After retiring from performance, she went on to lecture in musical theatre, train as a nurse, and raise her young family, before returning to PQA with a renewed vision to create a supportive and inspiring environment for local young people.

“I’ve always wanted to bring a PQA academy to Maghull. I know how powerful performing arts can be for children’s confidence, resilience and creativity, and I’m thrilled to create a space where they can explore and enjoy every aspect of the arts,” said Principal Lucy MacDiarmid.

Lucy has personally assembled an outstanding teaching team, all with professional training and industry experience, who share her commitment to making performing arts fun, accessible and life-changing for young people. Together they are dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive environment where children can grow in confidence, make lasting friendships and develop skills that stay with them for life.

Principal Lucy MacDiarmid

Families are invited to attend a full session at no charge to experience the academy first-hand, meet the team and see what makes PQA unique. Places are held for a few days after the free session, giving parents time to decide if the academy is the right fit for their child.

To book your free session at PQA Maghull, please visit: www.pqacademy.com/academies/maghull.