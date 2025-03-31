New range of clothing inspired by iconic Southport shrimps unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new range of clothing and other goods inspired by the iconic Southport shrimp has been unveiled.

The smart new design features a shrimp alongside the words Salus Populi, the Latin term for the welfare of the people, which is the motto on Southport’s town crest.

It was designed by local graphic designer Liam Jackson.

The new range appeared on sale for the first time at the Spring Flower Festival at Wayfarers Arcade on Lord Street on Saturday (March 29).

Graphic designer Liam Jackson has unveiled a range of goods inspired by the Southport shrimp. Photo by Andrew Brown Stand Up For Southport

Shoppers were able to buy t-shirts, tote bags or mugs, which will now be on sale inside The Engine Room on the first floor of the arcade. The goods were printed by KC Workwear in Southport.

Laim said: “When you go to Manchester, you see the bee symbol everywhere. The bee has become synonymous with the city, even though bees are not specific to Manchester.

“I had a conversation with Dr Eric Lybeck from Wayfarers Arcade and he asked me if I could come up with something that was particularly symbolic to Southport?

“I live in Birkdale and often see the shrimping carts making their way down the beach to land the famous Southport shrimps. I thought the shrimp would be perfect, along with the words from Southport’s motto.

“The shrimp symbolises Southport’s historical and cultural connection to the sea, highlighting its maritime heritage.

“As a key industry in Southport with a long history the shrimp represents the livelihood and hard work of the community.

“Shrimp are known for their ability to thrive in various environments, symbolising the resilience and adaptability of the Southport community in facing challenges.

“Shrimp often live in groups, reflecting the importance of community cooperation and teamwork.

“A shrimp emblem creates a shared identity, uniting residents under a common symbol that represents their collective efforts and strengths.

“Given the community’s familiarity with shrimp, the emblem can quickly resonate and be adopted as a meaningful symbol of solidarity.”

T-shirts are £15

Totes £6

Mugs £8

Some of the profits from each sale are going towards the growth of the creative village in and around Wayfarers Arcade.

Liam is originally from Southport, but in recent years has been living in London, most recently in Surbiton. He is delighted to have moved back.

He said: “My Dad was a graphic designer, and he inspired me to follow in his footsteps.

“Years ago, he was designing the ‘Make Sefton Sparkle’ logo for Sefton Council and needed a child’s writing on there, so he got me to do that element - that was my first work as a graphic designer and it’s gone from there!

“I moved back to Southport last year and work as a freelancer.

“When I moved back, I wasn’t sure whether there would be enough work opportunities, or whether there was a creative community here in Southport.

“I have been really pleased in both respects. I have lots of work coming in, and the creative community here in Southport is fantastic.

“There are so many talented people working in this town, many of working from The Engine Room and inside Wayfarers Arcade. It’s a brilliant community to be part of.

“It feels like there’s a real renaissance of artistic culture happening in Southport.”

For more details about Liam Jackson please visit: liamjacksongraphics.co.uk