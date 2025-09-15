New sponsorship boost for Rainhill United Celtic
Linden Homes, part of Vistry, has sponsored Rainhill United Celtic Under 13s to help the grassroots team thrive this season.
The youth football club, based at Albert Fellows Park in Rainhill, plays just two miles from Linden Homes’ newest development, The Meadows on Lickers Lane, Whiston. As part of the sponsorship, the team has received new kits in time to kick off the 2025/26 football season in style.
Adam Smolarz, manager of Rainhill United Celtic Under 13s, commented:“A huge thank you to Linden Homes for sponsoring our brand new kit for Rainhill Celtic U13s. As a grassroots football team, support like this makes a massive difference - it gives our boys the chance to feel proud every time they step onto the pitch and helps us continue building confidence, teamwork, and a love for the game. We’re proud to wear the Linden Homes name on our shirts this season and represent our community together.”
This contribution is part of Linden Homes’ commitment to supporting the local community surrounding its new Whiston development. The Meadows is part of the wider Halsnead Garden Village Masterplan, where multiple homebuilders are working to bring much-needed high-quality housing to Whiston.
Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We’re proud to support a variety of community organisations when building our developments. Supporting grassroots clubs is something we’re passionate about at Linden Homes as we recognise the important role they play in bringing communities together and teaching values of teamwork and sportsmanship. I hope the new kits give the team the energy they need to succeed this season. Good luck to the blues!”