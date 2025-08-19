New Thornton residents to benefit from Liverpool’s plans for growth

David Wilson Homes is keen to highlight the upcoming development plans for Liverpool and how the residents of its Sundial Place housing development will benefit from the city's success.

Thornton offers a fantastic mix of facilities and transport links, and on the doorstep is a host of schools, shops and essential amenities. Closely connected to the city of Liverpool, Thornton is set to benefit from the city's continued growth in the upcoming years.

In January of this year, a five-year masterplan from the Liverpool City Region combined authority was unveiled with plans to make Liverpool the best place in the UK to visit and stay for a day, a week or a lifetime by 2030.

The city is already a must-visit destination for visitors from around the globe. Its thriving visitor economy generates £6.25 billion a year, employs more than 58,000 people and welcomes around 60 million visitors who enjoy the world-renowned cultural, musical and sporting attractions.

DWNW - The Greenwood style home at David Wilson Homes' Sundial Place development

Part of this vision is contained in the Major Events strategy, which has been developed and is now progressing through the combined authority. The strategy explores how to attract and stage more showpiece events, like Eurovision.

Other parts of this master plan include making Liverpool a net carbon-zero city by 2035, decarbonising public buildings and tackling homelessness.

This is music to the ears of new and existing residents in Merseyside, and David Wilson Homes is highlighting the exciting opportunities to progress on the property ladder at its Sundial Place development and reap the benefits of the thriving city life.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes, said: “We are excited to see the positive impact of the wider plans on communities like Thornton. With its easy connections to the city, the village will be in a prime position to enjoy Liverpool’s modern updates whilst still embracing the idyllic Merseyside countryside.

DWNW - A garden at the show home at David Wilson Homes' Sundial Place development

“We encourage anyone interested in finding a home in this gorgeous and well-connected part of the country to visit our marketing suite and speak to our team about all the benefits of Sundial Place.”

Sundial Place is located less than eight miles from the centre of Liverpool, with close connections to public transport and the A5758, residents can easily make their way around the city whilst also being closely connected to natural features like Crosby beach, Formby beach and the famous Formby Nature Reserve.

The development, located on Lydiate Lane in Thornton, currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £267,995.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.