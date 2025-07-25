New view home opens its doors in Burscough

Homebuyers can now take a peek inside a new ‘view home’ at Redrow’s The Grange at Yew Tree Park.

The five-bedroom Hampstead has been transformed into a showcase property to allow potential buyers the chance to appreciate the space on offer. Once inside, they can view the specification up close, including the kitchen and bathrooms and energy efficient features such as the air source heat pump.

Located on Chancel Way, The Grange has proven to be a popular location with residents, offering countryside walks on the doorstep and the centre of Burscough just 10 minutes away.

The Hampstead boasts an open plan kitchen, family and dining area which spans the width of the house to the rear. There is also a separate spacious lounge, utility and integral double garage. The first floor has five bedrooms, two with their own en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £546,000.

A representative image of a bedroom in the Hampstead

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW said: “At 1,850 square feet, The Hampstead is a substantial, premium family home making it the perfect property for us to showcase here in Burscough.

“The view home has been kitted out with flooring, curtains, light fittings, blinds and other extras meaning our customers have a blank canvas to envisage how they would put their own design stamp on the house.

“The Grange is in a sought-after spot, with plenty to see and do in and around the town of Burscough, making it an ideal place to set up home.”

The properties at The Grange all hail from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection and include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

For further information contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough-022548