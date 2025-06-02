Nine in 10 North West locals prioritise energy-efficient homes

Countryside Homes has quizzed residents about energy efficiency

Nearly nine in 10 people (89%) living in the North West say living in an energy-efficient home is important to them.

According to a survey undertaken by Countryside Homes - which is currently building Eastbrook Village in Maghull - energy efficiency is now more important to 68% of locals than it was five years ago. This is compared to just 4% that said less. The vast majority (82%) said they care more because they want to save money on their energy bills.

Impressively, just under a quarter (21%) said they were willing to pay a 10% premium when buying an environmentally-friendly home.

Eastbrook Village

This data coincides with a growing number of energy-efficient homes being built in the North West, including Countryside Homes’ Eastbrook Village which is bringing over 400 energy-efficient homes to Maghull alone.

Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “It’s refreshing to see so many people looking to prioritise energy efficiency where they can. Our homes are on average 64% cheaper to heat than an equivalent Victorian property, saving homebuyers up to £907 a year on their heating bills. As energy costs continue to rise for many across the North West, it could be the perfect time to consider making the move to a more cost-effective home.”