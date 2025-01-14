Nine unmissable Southport events to look forward to in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southport’s sunny coastline is enough reason to visit the much-loved destination. But with 2025 promising an amazing array of family days out and diverse attractions there’s even more incentive to see what Southport has to offer! With family favourite attractions galore – the delicious Southport Food and Drink Festival, the Southport Flower Show, British Musical Fireworks Championship and the thrilling Southport Air Show- returning and brand-new event options for all the family to enjoy, Southport has something for everyone.

Here Visit Southport give you a rundown of just some of the events and options to put in your diary and make it a year to remember...

1. Southport Food and Drink Festival (May 30–June 1)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Foodies rejoice as the Southport Food and Drink Festival returns with a variety of vendors to titillate your senses. Visitors can take their tastebuds on a world tour with foods from Yorkshire all the way to the Caribbean with diverse dishes such as homemade pies, Pad Thai, pizza, jerk chicken. Sweet treats on offer include crepes, brownies, and ice cream from a local dairy.

As well as the fantastic food, families can enjoy a whole weekend of entertainment with local bands and musicians performing.

Cost: Free entry.

2. Lap up the Dogs Direct UK Summer Festival (June 28-29)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Southport will also host the ulti-mutt weekend for dog lovers! The Dogs Direct UK Summer Festival is back with more paw-some fun and entertainment with special guests and demos from ITV’s Dr Scott Miller, Channel 4’s dog expert, Chloe Fuller, and more. This year’s event will raise the woof with exciting activities for dog lovers and your furry friends.

Cost: Tickets from £9.50 (Adults) and £5 (Kids), under 5s go free.

3. Conquer the Coast Fitness Event (July 19)

Victoria Park, The Esplanade, Southport, PR8 1RX

Introducing the North West’s newest and toughest fitness competition, coming to Southport this summer.

With a backdrop of Southport’s stunning coastline, experience the thrill of this full-day event which will challenge teams of four (2 men, 2 women) with a series of high-intensity workouts designed to test every aspect of fitness - strength, endurance, agility, and teamwork.

Beyond the competition, the event will be packed with top-tier vendors supplying everything you need for an epic day - gear, food, supplements, and more.

Cost: Team of 4 for £330, £82.50 per person.

4. Southport Flower Show (August 14-17)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Another blooming great event to diary here. Every year, the Southport Flower Show promises four days of beautiful show gardens and stunning floral displays, as well as live cookery demos from TV chefs Rosemary Shrager and Phil Vickery that will inspire you in the kitchen. The live entertainment doesn’t stop there as there will be more celebrity appearances as well as a pop-up home and garden shopping village.

Cost: Tickets from £20, under 16s go free.

5. Southport Air Show (August 30-31)

Southport Seafront, Southport, PR8 1RY

Get ready to be on Cloud Nine and buckle in for the flight of your life as the Southport Air Show promises a weekend full of thrills and entertainment. From flight stimulators to military vehicles. Adults and children alike will be in awe of the impressive aerial displays taking over the skies of the Southport coastline.

Cost: General admission £12.90, under 16s go free.

6. WLYC 24 Hour Yacht Race (September 13-14)

Marine Lake, The Promenade, Southport PR9 0EA

Buoy this sound great! Clear your calendars as the sailing community invites you to the annual West Lancashire Yacht Club 24 Hour Yacht Race. The UK's largest dinghy event is back in the sailing calendar and will see over 500 competitors and hundreds of club volunteers and supporters flock to Marine Lake for the race.

Cost: Spectators go free. First entries for competitors are now available at an early bird rate of £330 (per club/organisation).

7. Southport Classic Performance Motor Show (September 14)

Victoria Park Rotten Row, Southport, PR8 2BZ

And we have vroom for another fab event. Great British Motor Shows will be back in Southport to exhibit hundreds of cars, bikes and commercials. Families can enjoy trade stands, food stalls and main displays on the lawns with the beautiful town and seaside in the background.

Cost: Adults £12.50, children £5, family (2 adults and up to 3 children) £40.

8. British Musical Fireworks Championship (September 27-28)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Experience a firecracker of a night at the British Musical Fireworks Championship as fireworks will be synchronised to music in this pyro musical competition that will make you burst with excitement. Sparks will be flying with over 10 tonnes of fireworks and more than two tonnes of explosive material used throughout the competition.

Cost: Tickets from £12, under 5s go free.

9. Southport Comedy Festival (October 3-19)

Victoria Park, Southport, PR8 2BZ

Laughter is the best medicine so enjoy a great night of entertainment as the Southport Comedy Festival returns once again. We can already hear the crowd roaring with laughter as this year’s line-up has big names such as Omid Djalili and Ardal O’Hanlon, as well as Chris McCausland, fresh from his Strictly Come Dancing win.

Cost: Tickets from £26, 16+ PG.