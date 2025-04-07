None of the above: Scousers don’t trust any UK political leader to represent them internationally, new poll reveals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New polling from leading communications agency PLMR and Electoral Calculus reveals a stark collapse in trust in UK political leadership among Merseyside voters, with more than 63% saying they don’t know or don’t trust any current UK political figure to represent the country on the international stage.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked which UK political figure they would most trust to represent the country internationally, Sir Keir Starmer ranked highest among named leaders in Merseyside, with 16% of the support.

Trailing behind was Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch on 13% and 4% respectively. Nevertheless, the overwhelming majority - more than 60% of Merseyside voters - answered ‘none’ or ‘don’t know’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the UK as a whole, Starmer and Farage are tied on 16% among those who named a preference, highlighting a polarised national picture. The data points to a broad and entrenched mistrust of Westminster figures, regardless of political party.

Electoral Calculus & PLMR Poll March 2025

This leadership trust gap does not however point to a major swing in voting intention in the wider Liverpool region. The same poll shows Labour are predicted to comfortably hold on to the Merseyside area, with 15 of 16 seats projected to remain red in 2029. Reform are placed second in all but two of these seats, as the Tories continue to lose ground in the region.

Only one Labour-held constituency – Southport – is predicted to flip. Reform UK are predicted to take Southport with 31% of the vote, with the Conservatives and Labour picking up 23% and 25% respectively.

Niamh Mercer Danher, Head of Liverpool City Region at PLMR, said: “This polling highlights just how far trust in Westminster leadership has eroded among voters in Merseyside. More than 60% of voters say they either don’t know or don’t trust any UK political figure to represent the country internationally - a clear rejection of the current political offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Merseyside’s voting intention, however, points to Labour showing resilience in the region. Whether through Sir Keir Starmer performing well on the international stage, or an intrenched distrust of the right, Labour look set to hold on to Merseyside as it stands.

“That being said, Merseyside is no exception to the nationwide rise of Reform UK, including in other areas of the North West - these results should serve as a wake-up call for Labour ahead of 2029. Voters are no longer willing to support parties out of habit or tradition, instead they are seeking leadership that earns their confidence, not one that assumes it.”