None of the above: Scousers don’t trust any UK political leader to represent them internationally, new poll reveals
When asked which UK political figure they would most trust to represent the country internationally, Sir Keir Starmer ranked highest among named leaders in Merseyside, with 16% of the support.
Trailing behind was Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch on 13% and 4% respectively. Nevertheless, the overwhelming majority - more than 60% of Merseyside voters - answered ‘none’ or ‘don’t know’.
Across the UK as a whole, Starmer and Farage are tied on 16% among those who named a preference, highlighting a polarised national picture. The data points to a broad and entrenched mistrust of Westminster figures, regardless of political party.
This leadership trust gap does not however point to a major swing in voting intention in the wider Liverpool region. The same poll shows Labour are predicted to comfortably hold on to the Merseyside area, with 15 of 16 seats projected to remain red in 2029. Reform are placed second in all but two of these seats, as the Tories continue to lose ground in the region.
Only one Labour-held constituency – Southport – is predicted to flip. Reform UK are predicted to take Southport with 31% of the vote, with the Conservatives and Labour picking up 23% and 25% respectively.
Niamh Mercer Danher, Head of Liverpool City Region at PLMR, said: “This polling highlights just how far trust in Westminster leadership has eroded among voters in Merseyside. More than 60% of voters say they either don’t know or don’t trust any UK political figure to represent the country internationally - a clear rejection of the current political offer.
“Merseyside’s voting intention, however, points to Labour showing resilience in the region. Whether through Sir Keir Starmer performing well on the international stage, or an intrenched distrust of the right, Labour look set to hold on to Merseyside as it stands.
“That being said, Merseyside is no exception to the nationwide rise of Reform UK, including in other areas of the North West - these results should serve as a wake-up call for Labour ahead of 2029. Voters are no longer willing to support parties out of habit or tradition, instead they are seeking leadership that earns their confidence, not one that assumes it.”