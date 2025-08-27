North-West CTEC to drive collaborative innovation in construction education

Following last week’s national announcement of the Construction Technical Education Colleges (CTEC), the North-West is proud to unveil its own regional approach, rooted in collaboration, shared expertise, and a commitment to meeting the construction sector’s future skills needs.

Led by Wigan & Leigh College, along with formal partners Blackpool & The Fylde College and Nelson & Colne College Group, the North-West CTEC will operate as a network of specialist hubs rather than a single site.

This model builds on the unique strengths of each partner: Wigan & Leigh College and Blackpool & The Fylde College will focus on curriculum development and employer engagement, while Nelson & Colne College Group will lead on teaching excellence and technical pedagogy.

The CTEC’s collaborative vision extends beyond its founding partners. By working with established college networks such as Greater Manchester Colleges, The Lancashire Colleges, the Association of Liverpool City Region Colleges, and partners in Cumbria and Cheshire, the initiative will ensure that learners and employers across the region benefit from high-quality provision tailored to local needs.

Key priorities for the North-West CTEC include:

Expanding access to professional construction training, including surveying, planning, and site management, alongside traditional trades.

Championing green construction and modern methods of construction, helping employers upskill their workforce in sustainable practices.

Tackling the shortage of qualified construction educators through targeted strategies for recruitment, retention, and staff development.

Sharing best practice across colleges to maintain a broad, high-quality curriculum footprint across the region.

Importantly, the CTEC is not about drawing learners into one location but rather ensuring that young people and employers in every part of the North-West have access to specialist, high-quality training.

Anna Dawe, Principal & CEO at Wigan & Leigh College said: "The North-West CTEC is a genuine partnership built on shared goals. By pooling our strengths and resources, we can create more opportunities for learners and employers, respond to industry needs faster, and ensure the region remains at the forefront of construction innovation and skills."

Alun Francis, Chief Executive Officer at Blackpool & the Fylde College, said: “We are excited to be a partner in the North-West CTEC and working together to deliver the construction workers needed to meet the demand for new housing and industry sites.”

“This sector offers skilled and well-paid career opportunities for people of all ages and it’s prosperity is absolutely vital to our region’s infrastructure and economic growth.”

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal & CEO at Nelson & Colne College Group said “Our involvement in the North-West CTEC is about more than simply delivering technical education - it is about investing in the teaching workforce of the future.

By leading on teaching excellence and technical pedagogy, we are creating practitioner networks that enable staff to share expertise and strengthen their practice. Through close collaboration with regional industry partners, we can ensure that our teachers are equipped to deliver the highest quality technical education, supporting learners and employers alike and helping to shape the construction workforce our region needs."