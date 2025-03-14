North West health and social care charity officially a ‘great place to work’

Health and social care charity Alternative Futures Group (AFG) has been recognised in the prestigious top 50 list of the UK Best Workplaces national award.

The not for profit organisation, which operates across the North West, has been recognised as the 45th best ‘super large’ employer by Great Place To Work (GPTW). AFG has been supporting people with learning disabilities or a mental health condition for the past 30 years.

GPTW carries out extensive staff surveys and assessments of employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders. They ensure that the results reflect a consistent experience across departments and seniority levels.

Kirsty Murphy, Chief People Officer at AFG, said: “We are constantly seeking new ways to create meaningful, positive work environments. From investing in training to launching a new reward platform, we want to recruit and retain the best people to be able to deliver amazing personalised support that creates independence and value.

Left to right Paul Taylor, Head of Learning and Development, Andrew Dewhurst, Team Leader, Charlene Hendry, Support Worker

“Our people are our greatest asset. Their dedication, compassion and professionalism allow AFG to deliver personalised support and independence outcomes that goes above and beyond what other providers can do. That is why we are delighted to be recognised as a top 50 great place to work, by those who matter – those who work for us.”

Michael Berry, AFG support worker from Wirral, said: "As a support worker I was very proud to have had the opportunity to be part of the team representing AFG at the GPTW awards in London, it was a fantastic night. Many thanks to all who put in so much work to make the night the success it was. Well done AFG, best work place, best work force"

As part of the application for Great Place to Work accreditation AFG carried out a colleague survey which had an 85 per cent response rate.

Some highlights include:

Kirsty Murphy, Cheif Operating Officer

I understand how my job contributes to achieving organisational objectives – 85 per cent

I have good conversations with my manager – 84 per cent

My work has special meaning: this is not ‘just a job’ – 84 per cent

I am offered training and development to further myself professionally – 81 per cent

AFG employs 1,800 people working in Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire and works with around 900 people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.