North West retailer leads national study into menopause and sleep

For countless women, menopause means restless nights. Hot flushes, night sweats, and racing thoughts leave many tossing and turning, waking exhausted and anxious.

A new study from North West-based Land of Beds shows how widespread the issue is and offers practical guidance for women struggling to get the sleep they need.

Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, sleep physiologist, shares her insights on how menopause affects women’s sleep.

The nationwide survey involved more than 1,000 women experiencing perimenopause or menopause. The results were striking. Over half rated their sleep as poor or very poor and nearly two-thirds said they were getting fewer than six hours of rest each night.

Frequent wakings, hot flushes, night sweats, anxiety, and insomnia were the most common problems. One participant described it as “the worst time of my life. I wake up drenched, then lie awake worrying. By the morning I’m exhausted and tearful.”

Why menopause disrupts sleep

To interpret the findings, Land of Beds worked with sleep physiologist Dr Nerina Ramlakhan. She explained that falling oestrogen and progesterone levels lead to higher levels of stress hormones such as cortisol. This keeps the body alert when it should be winding down and makes it hard to get deep, restorative sleep.

“Sleep becomes lighter, more broken and less restorative,” Dr Ramlakhan said. “It is no wonder so many women feel anxious, fatigued, and emotionally drained.”

Julie Nelson, bed and mattress expert at Land of Beds, offers guidance on helping women get better sleep during menopause.

The knock-on effects

Poor sleep affects life beyond the bedroom. Almost two-thirds of women reported impacts on mood and concentration, while more than 40 per cent said disrupted nights had led them to sleep separately from their partners.

One participant said: “The lack of sleep really affects my concentration during the day, and the fatigue can be overwhelming. The dread when I wake up is impacting my quality of life a lot.”

Practical advice for women

Dr Ramlakhan suggests small lifestyle changes can make a real difference. She recommends eating a balanced breakfast soon after waking, cutting down on caffeine and alcohol, keeping a regular bedtime, and switching off screens before bed. She also urges women to see night wakings as normal and to focus on resting rather than forcing sleep.

Why a local business got involved

For Land of Beds, the study was about more than beds and mattresses. The aim is to raise awareness of menopause sleep issues and help women across the UK get the rest they need.

The full study and guidance can be found at Land of Beds Menopause and Sleep.